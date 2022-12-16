Star Wars: Ahsoka Rumor Claims There Will Be Multiple Actresses Playing Ahsoka Tano

Star Wars TV has another big year coming in 2023, and one of the most highly-anticipated new series in the franchise is no doubt Star Wars: Ahsoka. The Ahsoka Tano live-action series has been draped in a lot of mystery and vagueness, as longtime fans of Ahsoka have been theorizing about where and how it fits into the larger Star Wars Saga, and what other significant developments it could introduce. Today brings another rumor about Ahsoka that is pretty signficant: that we will see multiple versions of Ahsoka Tano in the show, played by multiple actresses!

According to the sources at Making Star Wars, Ahsoka will indeed be picking up from the ending of Star Wars Rebels, and will see the older version of Ahsoka living in The Mandalorian era (played by Rosario Dawson) venturing into the realm of "The World Between Worlds" introduced in Rebels. The World Between Worlds (TWBW) was a realm within the Force that exists as a link between time and space, and offers doorways those points, which users can venture through. In Rebels, Ezra Bridger saved Ahsoka from a dire battle with Darth Vader by pulling her into the TWBW, where they were nearly ambushed by Palpatine before escaping. After Ezra disapeared in deep space at the end of Rebels, it would make sense for Ahsoka to try to find him using the World Between Worlds.

If rumors are true, that's exactly what will happen in the Ahsoka series. However, while exploring The World Between Worlds, Ahsoka Tano will also revist her own timeline, and catch glimpses of herself at different eras in time, and/or different versions of reality. Making Star Wars claims that "there is another young actor playing Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: Ahsoka and it is not the excellent Rosario Dawson nor is it fan favorite actress Ashley Eckstein." It's noted that Ashley Eckstein (Clone Wars and Rebels voice actress for Ahsoka) could be utilized to voice Young Ahsoka, but it is not confirmed. The ages are said to be Ahsoka in her "late teens" and one from an "undisclosed time), as well as the white-robed Ahsoka from the Rebels era. Fans are already taking the rumor and trying to predict which famous faces could also appear onscreen as Ahsoka Tano – such us Spider-Man: Homecoming star Laura Harrier.

This rumor seems to be supported by a lot of other circumstantial evidence. First, we know that Rebels characters Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) will be in Ahsoka, and that the Disney+ series will be picking up the battle with Grand Admiral Thrawn that Rebels left off with. There's also been conspicuous behind-the-scenes moves like Ashley Eckstein visiting Rosario Dawnson on the Ahsoka set – the reasons for which were never fully clear, but could easily have been for short vocal work. Then there's Hayden Christensen's casting in Ahsoka; the latest rumor also states that we'll see Christensen appear as both Anakin Skywalker in the Revenge of the Sith era, as well as Darth Vader – appearnces that could be flashbacks or alternate time periods that also feature the teenage and/or white-robed Ahsoka.

We'll know for sure when Ahsoka premieres on Disney+ in 2023.