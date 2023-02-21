Star Wars: Ahsoka's Rosario Dawson Teases Release Window for Series

This year is set to see a new season of The Mandalorian premiere on Disney+, with the streamer also confirming that we could expect Star Wars: Ahsoka to premiere this year, yet that spin-off adventure has yet to get an official release date. Star Rosario Dawson recently teased that, as she also stars in the Haunted Mansion film, she believes that Ahsoka could be landing on Disney+ this fall. It's unclear whether these remarks are based on official updates she's been given about the project or merely conjecture based on what she knows about Disney's crowded slate of upcoming releases on various platforms.

"Ahsoka, yeah, that's probably gonna come out in the fall," Dawson shared on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna. "We're gonna have Haunted Mansion come out in August first, and I just did some beautiful Disney+ commercial voice-over. And I'm like, have I just become a Disney Princess?"

It's worth noting that, just last week, Haunted Mansion had its release date moved up into July, which marks at least one instance in which Dawson isn't entirely up to date on Disney's offerings. However, with Season 3 of The Mandalorian premiering on March 1st and new episodes running through April, it would make sense that, with Disney+ also having Marvel live-action series coming to the platform, they'd hold off on releasing Ahsoka until later in the year.

Next year could be the biggest that the franchise has experienced yet on Disney+, as projects like Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, Star Wars: The Acolyte, and Season 2 of Star Wars: Andor are expected to all premiere in 2024. Additionally, with new seasons of The Mandalorian and Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett also being in rumored stages of development, there's a lot to look forward to on the platform in the coming years.

Set after the fall of the Empire, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

Lucasfilm previously revealed that they were developing the series Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic, which had seemingly been put on hold indefinitely, and Star Wars: Lando, which has yet to earn official updates though has yet to earn reports of being scrapped.

Stay tuned for details on Star Wars: Ahsoka.

