Star Wars: Ahsoka Rumor Reveals Mary Elizabeth Winstead Plays Beloved Rebels Character

Star Wars fans have known for quite some time that Mary Elizabeth Winstead would be starring in Star Wars: Ahsoka, but a new report from Bespin Bulletin could make audiences more excited, as the outlet claims that Winstead will be playing Star Wars Rebels' Hera Syndulla. In some ways, Ahsoka sounds to be serving as a live-action sequel to that animated series, as it will feature Ahsoka on a quest to locate Thrawn, with other confirmed castings including other Rebels heroes like Sabine Wren, as played by Natasha Liu Bordizzo, and Ezra Bridger, as played by Eman Esfandi. Star Wars: Ahsoka is set to premiere on Disney+ sometime in 2023.

Hera was voiced in Rebels by Vanessa Marshall and has been referenced various times in other corners of the galaxy far, far away, with Ahsoka set to see the character come to life in live-action. A sizzle reel of Ahsoka was shown at Star Wars Celebration earlier this year, which included a glimpse of Syndulla, though it was unknown who was playing the figure.

In the series finale of Rebels, Ezra Bridger made a fatal sacrifice in order to thwart Grand Admiral Thrawn, only for the concluding scenes of the episode to jump to a timeline after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Ahsoka and Sabine reunited to go into the galaxy in search of Ezra, believing his sacrifice wasn't as deadly as they had initially thought it to be. Ahsoka's debut in Season 2 of The Mandalorian included a reference to Thrawn, which came with the implication that finding Thrawn could result in finding Ezra.

Based on that series finale, it sounds as though Ahsoka's journey will be intrinsically linked with Sabine Wren, yet it's unknown how integral a role Hera could play in the overall storyline.

Set after the fall of the Empire, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

It's currently unknown when Ahsoka could make its premiere on Disney+, as January will see the premiere of Season 2 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch and March will see the premiere of Season 3 of The Mandalorian. At that rate, Ahsoka likely won't premiere until next summer at the earliest.

Stay tuned for details on Star Wars: Ahsoka.

