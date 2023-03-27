Star Wars: New Ahsoka Character's Name Possibly Revealed

One of the next projects due out from Lucasfilm is Ahsoka, the Rosario Dawson-starring series featuring one of the most popular Jedi and the entire franchise. Though little is known about the series itself at this point, more information begins to seep out every so often. Take Sunday as one example: a character's name seemingly leaked thanks to a con appearance.

As one Star Wars fan shared on Reddit, Mark Rolston was on-hand to sign autographs for fans of the series. Instead of signing it with a Senator Dagonet signifier, the character Rolston just voiced in Tales of the Jedi, the autograph was signed Captain Hale. Provided Hale isn't the last name of an obscure character that's been previously introduced, it's likely Rolston is playing an entirely new character original to the series.

Will Ahsoka include other Star Wars cameos?

In addition to the eponymous character, one that originated in one of Lucasfilm's animated projects, other characters new to live-action are expected to appear, including Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi).

"At the end of the day, I've been very happy with the ones that have gone over," Lucasfilm executive Dave Filoni said of the characters who have moved from animation to live-action. "There may or may not be more in Ahsoka, if that's your thing. If you're excited about that, I'm just saying that one might have a few more, which makes sense, by the way. As you know, I wrote it. You can't fault me there."

When Does Ahsoka Take Place?

"It's an interesting way to think about it," Filoni told The Wrap. "I tend to think, as we've been working on The Mandalorian and then writing Ahsoka, and then Jon Watts came in with Skeleton Crew, there is an entire time period that is post-Return of the Jedi. And I look at that time period, which before The Force Awakens, is around 30 years of time. When you look at the original trilogy, it's a much less significant amount of time that those three movies take place in. And so, what I like is that we're really building very slowly an ecosystem of characters and politics and events in the post-Return of the Jedi time period. And that may or may not expand in a bigger way as we add more shows to it and add more characters to it."

