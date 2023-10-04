Ahsoka Gives Us the Star Wars Rebels Reunion We've All Been Waiting For

Star Wars: Ahsoka delivered the Star Wars Rebels reunion that fans had been waiting to see. Episode 8 brought Ezra Bridger back to Hera Syndulla and Chopper late in the finale. Ahsoka Tano, Sabine Wren and Ezra were giving chase to prevent Grand Admiral Thrawn from escaping Peridea. Now, they didn't succeed in that moment. But, Ezra did manage to hitch a ride back home with Thrawn and that had Star Wars fans excited online. Back in the galaxy we all know and love, Hera Syndulla and Chopper go out to greet a mysterious shuttle. When a trooper steps off, the other crew members on their ship are weary. But, the droid and Hera both recognize Ezra almost immediately. The boy is finally home after so much time away.

Now, there's still a lot to be done. Ezra is going to have to warn everyone that Thrawn escaped just like him. There's also the fact that Ahsoka and Sabine are still just kind of stuck on Peridea for the time being. Both master and apprentice aren't alone though, as their allies are helping them get by. All of that is nice enough, but Baylan Skoll and Shin Hate are going to reappear at some point for their rematches with the Jedi. Skoll in particular seems to be angling from some power from the Mortis gods. That's probably going to spell some trouble for Ahsoka and company if there's a Season 2. So, the series really left things wide open for where the story can go next.

Star Wars: Ahsoka Brings Rebels Back

(Photo: Disney+)

Star Wars Rebels fans might feel like Ahsoka is a bit of a culmination of that animated series. While the looming plot threads indeed dangle, there's a sense of happiness at Ezra finally getting to see Hera, Chopper, and Sabine again. His story was always going to continue, just like Ahsoka has a ways to go herself. Series creator Dave FIloni talked about the idea of his stories and how they fit into larger narratives in the Star Wars canon. He told Empire Magazine that as one door closes, another one opens.

"Culmination is an interesting word," Filoni said earlier this year. "The way I look at it, there are [small] stories, and then there's the big story of the day, too. A New Hope, [The Empire Strikes Back], and Return of the Jedi tell the important parts of the tale that really define the history of the period. There are all kinds of sub-stories underneath that. We've been building all these small stories."

What Happened In Star Wars: Ahsoka?

(Photo: Disney+)

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, which premiered on August 22nd on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu.

Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren(Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

