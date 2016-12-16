Star Wars: Andor Set Photos Reveal Look at New Ships

✖

Filming is currently underway on Star Wars: Andor, the prequel series to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story that's set to debut on Disney+. With star Diego Luna set to reprise his role as the gruff Rebel assassin Cassian Andor, the series will likely explore the formation of the Rebellion into a formidable force to take on the Galactic Empire after the dissolution of the Republic. And given that it's a Star Wars series, fans should expect to see some intense action both on exotic planets and in the far reaches of space. To that end, there has to be some spaceships included.

A new set photo for Star Wars: Andor reveals a glimpse at some of the ships that will be featured in the series. While it looks like this could be a shipyard of some sort, it could also be a storage area where these large set pieces can stay until needed on set. Take a look:

Luna previously spoke with the Hollywood Reporter about the new series late last year. He said that the series "feels like we're doing a very long movie."

"I think it’s really interesting to tell a story even though we know where it ends," said Luna. "The way you can approach a story like this inevitably takes you into a deeper process of reflection. I tend to use that word a lot. So once you know what Cassian is capable of, then there’s room for so much exploration, and that’s something that excites me a lot as an actor. I think the format of a series is amazing because we have a lot of time to explore all those layers."

He added, "What happens in Rogue One is something we can actually reflect on, and what’s behind something like [sacrificing an informant]. I think it’s a very interesting challenge, the one we have in front of us. So I’m really excited to go back to that character because I really enjoyed playing him, and I was really happy with what the film represents. Rogue One was a story of regular people. It was regular people doing incredible things, and in a way, it’s a film that reminds us of the power we all have if we have a conviction. So, yeah, I feel blessed to have the chance to revisit this role."

Star Wars: Andor is expected to premiere on Disney+ sometime in 2022.