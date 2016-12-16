Star Wars: Cassian Andor Set Photos Reveal Return to Rogue One Location

✖

It looks like Cassian Andor will be behind enemy lines again in the upcoming Star Wars: Andor series on Disney+. The show is now filming, and photos from the set have teased an Imperial presence and trips to new planets. A new photo teases the return to a familiar location, though perhaps not the exact same place, from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Photos show that the Andor series production is filming at the Canary Wharf station in London. Rogue One used this filming location to get shots of Andor, Jyn Erso, and K-2SO running through the Imperial installation that housed the Death Star plans.

Considering the premise of Star Wars: Andor, this makes sense. It occurs five years before Rogue One and follows Andor's adventures as a Rebel Alliance spy during the early days of the Galactic Civil War. One expects a spy to infiltrate enemy bases, and given the Empire's penchant for industrial design, it isn't surprising that the interiors of its installations all look similar.

Probably the Cassian Andor show. She sent me loads of pics. Look down the end. Krennic uniform pic.twitter.com/wcbdjNB5ky — Force Ghost David 🇰🇭 (@davidintheforc1) April 11, 2021

According to a synopsis for the series, the Rogue One prequel "Follows the adventures of Rebel spy Cassian Andor during the formative years of the Rebellion and prior to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Diego Luna will reprise the role of Andor, which he originated in the 2016 film. The rousing spy thriller will explore tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to a galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire."

The series' production faced delays brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, which Luna discussed in a previous interview. "Shooting is starting around the world, so slowly, we're going back, but there's no rush," Luna told The Guardian. "To me, what this pandemic brought to my attention is that there [are] priorities. We have to be cautious, and we have to be wise on when and how to go back. And the how is the most important, because if we go back to be who we were, we've wasted our opportunity, we wasted a major opportunity of rethinking and reinventing much of the stuff we believed was crucial and essential that clearly is not."

Andor is one of 10 live-action Star Wars series headed to Disney's streaming service either confirmed or announced during the Investor Day presentation. Others include Obi-Wan Kenobi, which is also now filming, bringing back prequel trilogy stars Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen; Ahsoka, with Rosario Dawson reprising the role of the Jedi outcast; Rangers of the New Republic, taking place immediately after Return of the Jedi; and The Acolyte, set during the twilight of The High Republic era.