Star Wars: Andor Showrunner Teases K-2SO for Season 2

Since Star Wars: Andor has officially wrapped up its first season the wait for season two, already confirmed to be its final batch of episodes has begun. The prequel series to Rogue One will move the action even closer to the 2016 Star Wars movie, and one of the big ways that it will seemingly do that is by bringing back the fan-favorite droid K-2SO (performed and voiced by Alan Tudyk in the film). Speaking with Collider, Andor creator Tony Gilroy seemed to all but confirm that the character's presence will be felt in the second batch of episodes.

When asked by the outlet what the likelihood of K2's arrival in the second season was, he replied: "Well, I think that's one of the responsibilities of Part 2. Obviously, if we're going to walk into Rogue, we have to deal with that." Naturally Gilroy previously addressed the arrival of K-2SO in the series, reiterating that the TV series is some five years prior to the events of Rogue One, meaning there would be plenty of time for the two characters to meet and become partners. Speaking during the Television Critics Association's press tour earliier this year, Gilroy noted there are "multiple reasons" that the droid wasn't featured in season one. He adds:

"I would say, 'Wait and see.' It's a story we are eager to tell. It's difficult to carry an Imperial droid around with you and not draw all kinds of attention. It's a difficult piece of luggage. When we do it, we'll do it in a spectacular fashion as opposed to presenting it and ignoring it, or presenting it or hiding it, or the bad versions we would have been forced to do."

Tudyk was previously asked about the series before season one had even begun production, teasing that eventually he would have to show up. As Star Wars fans may already know though, Gilroy's intention for the hit Disney+ series is for it to match up with Rogue One in a big way, concluding just minutes before the feature film introduces Diego Luna's rebel spy.

"Our final scene will be walking you into the first scene of Rogue One. As we get there, we have some things we have to do and some people we have to meet," Gilroy told /Film. "There's two things that are very distinctively different. One is that this is a show about [Cassian] becoming a revolutionary. His commitment to the cause is not going to be that much in doubt over the next four years. That's the second difference. We're going to be covering four years. Every time we do three episodes in the second half, we jump ahead a year. When we come back to the show for part two, it'll be a year later. We'll do three episodes, and then we'll jump a year. Then we'll do three episodes, and then we'll jump a year on that. That last year will be the year that takes us into Rogue [One]. We have some pretty interesting storytelling opportunities. I'd be curious if anybody else has ever done it before. We can't think of a [show] where someone did that."

All twelve episodes of Andor's first season are now streaming on Disney+