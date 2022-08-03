Star Wars: Andor Showrunner Explains Why K-2SO Doesn't Appear in Series

The announcement of the prequel series Star Wars: Andor excited fans of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story because we knew we'd get to see the early days of Diego Luna's Cassian Andor, igniting speculation that we'd also learn more about his relationship with the droid K-2SO, played by Alan Tudyk. While it has since been confirmed that K-2SO wouldn't be appearing in the series, showrunner Tony Gilroy recently detailed why he will be absent from the adventure, noting that there are multiple narrative reasons why the inclusion of the beloved character would cause storytelling complications. Star Wars: Andor will premiere on September 21st on Disney+.

"From a storytelling point of view, there are multiple reasons," head writer Tony Gilroy shared at the Television Critics Association's press tour, per The Hollywood Reporter. "I would say, 'Wait and see.' It's a story we are eager to tell. It's difficult to carry an Imperial droid around with you and not draw all kinds of attention. It's a difficult piece of luggage. When we do it, we'll do it in a spectacular fashion as opposed to presenting it and ignoring it, or presenting it or hiding it, or the bad versions we would have been forced to do."

He added, "We're starting him so far away from the person who would know how to -- or be motivated to -- reprogram an Imperial droid."

Star Luna would go on to reiterate that point and recall how, were K-2SO to be a part of this first season, it would drastically change the course of events, detailing, "We have five years [before the events in Rogue One] ... If he knew K2 back then there would be no journey to go through."

The Andor series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor's journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It's an era filled with danger, deception, and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

Joining Luna in Season 1 are Genevieve O'Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, and Kyle Soller. The executive producers are Kathleen Kennedy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna, and Michelle Rejwan. Tony Gilroy is the creator and showrunner.

Star Wars: Andor premieres on Disney+ on September 21st.

Do you wish K-2SO was in this first season? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!