New Star Wars Black Series Releases Include the Skywalker Strikes Exclusive

Hasbro announced a whole bunch of new Star Wars Black Series and The Vintage Collection figures at the 2019 Barcelona Manga and the Lucca Comics and Games convention over the weekend, and several of those figures are now available to pre-order.

At the top of the list is The Black Series Luke Skywalker (Skywalker Strikes) convention exclusive, which made the rounds at several European shows this year. It’s based on the Marvel Comics series, and features Luke in his Yavin Ceremony outfit with a lightsaber, helmet, blaster, training remote, effects, and comic book-inspired packaging. You can pre-order the figure here for $34.99 while they last. Shipping is slated for November. The rest of the convention releases that are now available to pre-order include:

Other figures and toys that were announced but are not yet available to order include (UPDATE: Many of the figures listed below are now available to pre-order here):

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH COUNT DOOKU Figure

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH BATTLE DROID (GEONOSIS) Figure

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES KIT FISTO FORCE FX ELITE LIGHTSABER

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES ASAJJ VENTRESS FORCE FX LIGHTSABER

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH REMNANT STORM TROOPER Figure

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH WICKET Figure

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH OBI WAN KENOBI Figure

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH ANAKIN SKYWALKER Figure

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH DARTH MAUL Figure

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH LUKE SKYWALKER (BESPIN) Figure

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH HAN SOLO Figure

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH C-3PO Figure

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH GENERAL LANDO CALRISSIAN

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH CLONE TROOPER Figure

Look for pre-orders of the unreleased toys to become available right here at some point in the coming weeks.

