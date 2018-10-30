‘Star Wars’: Scrapped ‘Boba Fett’ Movie Would Have Included Bounty Hunters from ‘The Empire Strikes Back’

The planned Boba Fett film said to be scrapped by Lucasfilm would have centered around the infamous armored bounty hunter and his colleagues as first seen in The Empire Strikes Back, EW reports.

Fett and bounty hunters Dengar, Zuckuss, Bossk, and droids 4-Lom and IG-88 were assembled by Darth Vader in Empire to hunt the Millennium Falcon and take its Rebel freedom fighters alive using any methods necessary — prohibiting disintegrations.

Entertainment reporter Erick Weber was the first to report Lucasfilm chief Kathleen Kennedy confirmed the Fett movie is "100% dead." The studio will instead be focusing on Jon Favreau's The Mandalorian, a spinoff television series centered around a Fett-like character to debut on Disney's 2019 streaming service.

A planned Boba Fett movie was first stalled when original writer-director Josh Trank (Chronicle) stepped away in the wake of troubles surrounding his botched Fantastic Four reboot that proved a critical and commercial failure for Fox in 2015.

In May, it was reported Logan helmer James Mangold would be writing and directing the Boba Fett movie. It would have been just the second spinoff centered around a specific character following young Han Solo prequel Solo: A Star Wars Story, which underperformed at the worldwide box office earlier this summer.

Lucasfilm put a reported hold on its expansive slate of Star Wars productions following the weak box office of Solo, which fell far short of earning the box office dollars pulled in by Disney-Lucasfilm productions The Force Awakens, Rogue One, and The Last Jedi. Development has since cooled on a standalone centered around fan-favorite Jedi Obi-wan Kenobi, which was expected to see Ewan McGregor reprise his role from George Lucas' Star Wars prequel trilogy.

Favreau oversees The Mandalorian for Disney, which follows the adventures of a lone gunfighter operating in the outer reaches of the galaxy, far from the authority of the New Republic. The series is set after Return of the Jedi, taking place after the fall of the Empire but before the emergence of the First Order currently menacing Rey (Daisy Ridley) and allies in the Star Wars sequel trilogy.

Dave Filoni (Star Wars Rebels, The Clone Wars), Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok), Deborah Chow (Jessica Jones), Rick Famuyiwa (Dope), and Bryce Dallas Howard are on board as directors.

Disney has yet to announce a release date for The Mandalorian. The series will premiere exclusively on Disney Play, launching sometime in 2019.