Book of Boba Fett Has a Surprising The Mandalorian Cameo We Almost Missed

Star Wars fans may have enjoyed the latest episodes of The Book of Boba Fett event series on Disney+, but in all the excitement, they may have also missed a fun little crossover cameo from The Mandalorian. (WARNING: Mild SPOILERS For The Book of Boba Fett Follow!) In “Chapter 3: The Streets of Mos Espa”, We learn more about just how entangled in the Tatooine underworld Boba has been and still is, as he tries to take over Jabba’s empire. Well, during one flashback sequence we see Boba travel to town, narrowly missing one Mandalorian character while on his way!

If you look at the 11:19 mark in The Book of Boba Fett Episode 3, you’ll see Boba riding on the back of a Bantha past the familiarly ominous landmark of bloodied Stormtrooper helmets on pikes. If you look even more closely, you’ll notice one of The Mandalorian‘s (Din Djarin) recurring allies, Peli Motto (Amy Sedaris)!

Amy Sedaris Cameos in “The Book of Boba Fett” Chapter 3

Given that we know that Boba Fett has not yet met Fennec Shand when this flashback takes place, it sets the time frame of this little crossover somewhere in The Mandalorian Season 1. Peli Motto was first introduced in The Mandalorian Chapter 5: The Gunslinger when Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Baby Yoda landed on Tatooine for ship repairs at Peli’s shop. Mando ended up taking a job that put him at odds with Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), and when that conflict was over (and Fennec left for dead in the desert) Boba Fett (literally) stepped back into the picture for the first time since being presumed dead.

This fun little Easter egg on helps to tie the worlds of The Mandalorian and its Book of Boba Fett spinoff closer together. It’s good connective thread to build on, as both Boba Fett and Din Djarin are part of a growing focus on the Mandalorian culture (and all the helmeted heroes therein). It’s also just one more example of how The Book of Boba Fett is packing itself with some fun Star Wars crossovers – especially for those who have invested in the deeper franchise lore.

“Things turn up you don’t expect, you see things we couldn’t believe we got to do,” director and exec producer Robert Rodriguez told THR. “Every episode has big surprises.”

The Book of Boba Fett star Temuera Morrison added that the series is “full of surprises,” teasing that Episode 7 will blow fans away: “Wait till episode 7. Wow!”

The Book of Boba Fett is now streaming on Disney+