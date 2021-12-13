Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Rumored to Feature Another Major Mandalorian Character

The next Star Wars series on Disney+, The Book of Boba Fett, will be directly spinning out of the events of The Mandalorian Season 2, with the titular bounty hunter and Fennec Shand breaking off for their own adventure. Most of the marketing for the series has focused solely on those two characters, but it appears that another popular face from The Mandalorian might be popping up at some point in the spinoff.

According to StarWarsNewsNet.com, some of the exclusive crew merchandise from The Book of Boba Fett is rumored to include more than just the already confirmed characters from the series. The rumors suggest that this crew merch actually features Grogu, aka Baby Yoda, perhaps the most recognizable character in all of Star Wars at the moment.

The end of The Mandalorian‘s second season sees Grogu head off with Luke Skywalker to receive Jedi training, leaving Din Djarin behind. It makes it difficult to see how the adorable Force-user’s story could weave in with Boba Fett and Fennec Shand’s, but anything is a possibility.

There’s also a chance that the crew merchandise is just using Grogu as a mascot for the entire world of Star Wars TV on Disney+. After all, The Book of Boba Fett does spin out of The Mandalorian, so the merchandise could be the only genuine connection between the character and the new series.

We don’t know if Grogu will show up at all, but we do know that Ming-na Wen’s Fennec Shand will have a massive part to play in the story, helping Boba Fett take control of the criminal underworld. Wen first showed up in one episode of The Mandalorian Season 1, and her apparent demise led to the first tease of Boba Fett in the series. She then came back in a larger capacity in Season 2, working as the bounty hunter’s partner.

“Oh gosh, no, no, no,” Wen told ComicBook.com when we asked if she knew she’d be returning after her Season 1 episode. “I mean the determining factor might have been several things, you know, one, I looked really cool in the outfit [laughs]. I really felt like, because I knew this world so much that when this character was presented to me and I did a lot of research, I took inspiration from her name, you know, worked on the hair design with Maria, and then just clicked with Dave [Filoni] when he was directing and we got to know each other.”

The Book of Boba Fett debuts on Disney+ on December 29th.