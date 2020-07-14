Star Wars: Bottleneck Gallery Reveals Original Trilogy and The Mandalorian Prints

Bottleneck Gallery is back with even more Star Wars prints, debuting a collection of posters by Ise Ananphada, Juan Ruiz Burgos, Gianmarco Magnani aka Silence TV, and Andy Fairhurst in celebration of their own Star Wars Day. Ise Ananphada's piece focuses on the initial film in the franchise with a beautiful collection of characters and scenes from Star Wars: Episode IV: A New Hope, while Andy Fairhurst has delivered a set for all three films in the original trilogy. Fairhursts's pieces depict the major ligthsaber duels that take place across each of the films with a distinct visual style that flows together naturally.

The other pieces put the spotlight directly on Din Djarin, aka The Mandalorian, and The Child, aka Baby Yoda. Juan Ruiz Burgos' piece is titled "Clan of Two" and features the pair together in the pilot's seat of the Razor's Crest, one of the most touching moments from the series and titled after The Mandalorian's signet and clan size. Gianmarco Magnani on the other hand has a piece with both The Mandalorian and The Child as they're surrounded by Imperial Stormtroopers in an image seemingly inspired by Two-Gun Gussie from 1918 (and later repurposed for John Wick: Chapter Two).

All of these prints will be made available on Bottleneck Gallery's website on Wednesday, July 15 at 12 PM ET. Keep a tab open on Bottleneckgallery.com to snag yours!