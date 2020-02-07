Star Wars: Bronx Zoo Names Cockroach After Mark Hamill

Mark Hamill is synonymous with Star Wars. The actor has been playing Luke Skywalker since the franchise’s inception back in 1977, so it’s no surprise that he’s been honored in various ways over the years. The latest tribute is certainly unique and while some people might not love the honor, Hamill seems to be all about it. Yesterday, the official Twitter account for the Bronx Zoo announced that they named one of their Madagascar hissing cockroaches after Hamill.

“This Valentine’s Day, we’re naming one of our Madagascar hissing cockroaches after our favorite Jedi. @HamillHimself, may the roach be with you – always. (Seriously, it will. They’re going to outlive all of us). #NameARoach,” Bronz Zoo wrote.

“Thanks to the @BronxZoo, The Roach Will Be With Me… ALWAYS! 👍 #HissingHamill,” Hamill replied.

“Next time you’re in NYC, we would be proud to arrange a face-to-face between you and cockroach Mark Hamill,” the zoo replied.

You can check out the Twitter interaction below:

Many people commented on the post:

“Anyone else but you would take this as an insult. You are the coolest! Best hero ever,” @Torkins88 wrote.

“I really hope this gets enshrined on your Wikipedia page because this is superb,” @LefterisPrime added.

“That has got to be the weirdest Valentine’s gift ever,” @SiennsMHPage joked.

While speaking with the Associated Press back in June, Hamill was asked if Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker would be his final appearance in Star Wars.

“I sure hope so,” he replied with a laugh, before revealing why he wants to be done with Star Wars. “Well, because…I had closure in [The Last Jedi]. The fact that I’m involved in any capacity is only because of that peculiar aspect of the Star Wars mythology where if you’re a Jedi, you get to come back and make a curtain call as a Force ghost.”

Despite the mixed reviews, The Rise of Skywalker still managed to walk away with three Academy Award nominations this year. The movie is up for Best Original Score (John Williams), Best Sound Editing (Matthew Wood and David Acord), and Best Visual Effects (Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy).

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is still playing in select theaters.