Star Wars: Captain Phasma Trends After Fan Admits to Wanting to Name Daughter After Character

Whenever you open up Twitter, you never know what news you might discover, with social media surprising users this morning to show that "Captain Phasma," who audiences first met back in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, was trending for some reason. The source of the conversation comes from Reddit, with a post from that site being shared in which a fan discussed potentially naming their daughter "Captain-Phasma." The post was shared on the "Am I the Asshole?" subreddit in which users post real-world arguments where they assumed they were right in hopes of getting feedback on if they were actually the problem in the situation.

In the decades since Star Wars: A New Hope landed in theaters, fans have paid their respects to the galaxy far, far away in a number of ways, which even includes children being named in honor of famous characters. Even with this precedent, most users criticized the decision to name a child "Captain-Phasma" not only for its absurdity, but also due to the character being a villain who only had a minor presence in the franchise.

AITA for wanting to name my daughter after a Star Wars character? https://t.co/9VInUEMXCk pic.twitter.com/eYnluiUYi1 — Am I the Asshole? (@AITA_reddit) August 13, 2020

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about naming a child after Captain Phasma!