Star Wars: Captain Phasma Trends After Fan Admits to Wanting to Name Daughter After Character
Whenever you open up Twitter, you never know what news you might discover, with social media surprising users this morning to show that "Captain Phasma," who audiences first met back in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, was trending for some reason. The source of the conversation comes from Reddit, with a post from that site being shared in which a fan discussed potentially naming their daughter "Captain-Phasma." The post was shared on the "Am I the Asshole?" subreddit in which users post real-world arguments where they assumed they were right in hopes of getting feedback on if they were actually the problem in the situation.
In the decades since Star Wars: A New Hope landed in theaters, fans have paid their respects to the galaxy far, far away in a number of ways, which even includes children being named in honor of famous characters. Even with this precedent, most users criticized the decision to name a child "Captain-Phasma" not only for its absurdity, but also due to the character being a villain who only had a minor presence in the franchise.
AITA for wanting to name my daughter after a Star Wars character? https://t.co/9VInUEMXCk pic.twitter.com/eYnluiUYi1— Am I the Asshole? (@AITA_reddit) August 13, 2020
Scroll down to see what fans are saying about naming a child after Captain Phasma!
Many Concerns
A lot of people are focusing on the questionable name here and not the fact that this guy is mad at his wife for watching a tv show “behind his back.”
Run, Captain-Phasma.
Get out while you can. https://t.co/4AI8O9vy6E— Trey Zink (@tripttyk) August 13, 2020
Other Options
Maybe you should name your daughter Leia, Mara Jade, Padime, Sabine, or Hera. Hell, name her Gwendoline after the actress who played Phasma. Just don’t name her Captain Phasma. https://t.co/ml8S9xpquF— Sports are Back! (@WHC_MSwordsman) August 13, 2020
Awful Discovery
I saw Captain Phasma trending and thought my girl was getting the recognition she deserves but it’s just this awful couple https://t.co/I0ekRBkjcj— Christine McButtons (@dogluvr3049) August 13, 2020
Freak
you can't make your daughers name "captain phasma" you freak oh my god. if it was phasma it would be bad but like salvageable, but he had to go the full distance https://t.co/p7ytHjhjaX— maK, non-binary king of the simps | BLM (@GodisaThembo) August 13, 2020
Yikes
When I saw the reason Captain Phasma was trending. pic.twitter.com/j2xXDFmiFA— Godo | Aug 21st (@godomischief) August 13, 2020
Prepare for Bullying
Naming your child "Captain-Phasma" is going to ensure that your child gets the exact opposite of not bullied, my dude. https://t.co/XSxxiuNVMx— Dead Sea Squirrel (@the_ns) August 13, 2020
Weird Year
I'm seeing Captain Phasma is trending. Was hoping it was the Star Wars comic I did the voice acting for her character. Find out it's someone naming their kid "Captian Phasma." 2020 continues to impress with it's hyperbole. #captainphasma #StarWars pic.twitter.com/XIjKCnMULF— Eileen Anglin (@EileenAnglinVO) August 13, 2020
Horrifying
This is the most horrifyingly Reddit shit I've ever read... can't wait to call Captain-Phasma's name on the roll in 10 years https://t.co/jPnDnhg9K8— Zo, Local Menace || BLM (@weaverzozo) August 13, 2020
Bad Choice
It’s one thing naming your child after a star wars character like Leia, or Luke, or Finn, but naming them CAPTAIN-PHASMA is embarrassing. She’s not even a good character and they’re purposely setting their child up to be bullied nonstop— Abby ミ☆ (@flashlover2ajt) August 13, 2020
WHY?!?!
AHAHAH WHY WOULD YOU PICK CAPTAIN PHASMA https://t.co/QYj9rAUdMb— Sims (@DatingSims) August 13, 2020
