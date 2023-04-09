Star Wars: The Clone Wars' Obi-Wan Kenobi Voice Actor Finally Met Ewan McGregor

Star Wars Celebration just finished its third day in London, and the con has seen many stars from the franchise in attendance. Ewan McGregor took part in an Obi-Wan Kenobi panel earlier today, and the actor made it clear that he hopes to play the Jedi again some day. Of course, McGregor isn't the only actor to portray the iconic Star Wars character. The role was first played by Alec Guinness in the original Star Wars trilogy and was eventually voiced by James Arnold Taylor in multiple animated projects, most notably Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Despite voicing the character for over 20 years, Taylor had never met McGregor... until today!

"After 21 years finally got to shake hands & say a quick 'Hello there' to the wonderful & kind Sir Ewan. Would've loved to say more than 'Uh, hi, I'm the guy that does Obi-Wan in Clone Wars' but he was a little busy making thousands of fans happy in his photo op. @SW_Celebration," Taylor shared on Twitter. He included a fun photo of the two Obi-Wan actors together, which you can check out below:

After 21 years finally got to shake hands & say a quick “Hello there” to the wonderful & kind Sir Ewan. Would’ve loved to say more than “Uh, hi, I’m the guy that does Obi-Wan in Clone Wars” but he was a little busy making thousands of fans happy in his photo op. @SW_Celebration pic.twitter.com/Gl5I8I0zNA — James Arnold Taylor (@JATactor) April 9, 2023

What Animated Star Wars Characters Are Coming To Live-Action?

Dave Filoni has been a producer, writer, and director on multiple projects including Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, and he's credited for bringing some of the animated show's biggest characters into live-action. He will be serving as the showrunner for Star Wars: Ashoka, which will follow the beloved titular character, who made her live-action debut in the second season of The Mandalorian. Bo-Kotan Kryzee (Katee Sackhoff) was also brought to live-action in The Mandalorian, and the villain Cad Bane appeared in The Book of Boba Fett last year. Now, more fan-favorite animated characters are expected to be seen in the future, including Sabine Wren, Ezra Bridger, Hera Syndulla, and Thrawn. However, Filoni recently revealed to The Wrap that bringing animated characters into live-action isn't his priority.

"Very rarely," Filoni revealed when asked how often he thinks about brining his cartoon characters to live action. "I know people think it's the other way around, which is fascinating to me, but I think there's two ways to look at that, which is that, yes, they were animated characters, but to me, they're just characters. And now I'm over here working in live-action. I'm comfortable with those characters, I know them, I like them and I like to see them around."

Are you excited to see more animated Star Wars characters in live-action? Tell us in the comments!