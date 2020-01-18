Star Wars: Chewbacca Actor Joonas Suotamo Writes Sweet Message for Kelly Marie Tran’s Birthday

Happy Birthday, Kelly Marie Tran! The actress known for playing Rose Tico in the Star Wars franchise turned 31 on January 17th. Many people took to social media yesterday to celebrate Tran’s day, including one of her Star Wars co-stars. Joonas Suotamo has been playing Chewbacca in the Star Wars films ever since the late, great Peter Mayhew retired after Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Since joining the franchise, Suotamo has been a joy on social media, constantly posting about the movies and delighting fans with fun videos and sweet messages. Suotamo has been a champion of Tran since she joined the franchise in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Yesterday, he took to Twitter to write a sweet message for her.

“Happy birthday, Kelly! You’re a great friend and an incredible talent. Chewie will always have Rose’s back! 🙌,” Suotamo wrote.

Here’s the full birthday message:

Many people commented on the post:

“He’s got CHEW-BACK,” @Victor21292289 joked.

“Happy birthday Kelly. Thank you Joonas for posting this!” @EXtenten10 added.

“A Rose & Chewie action/adventure? I’m in,” @gregishh suggested.

Upon the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker last month, many fans were upset by the lack of Tran in the film. In fact, it was recently revealed that she’s only onscreen for a total of 1 minute and 16 seconds in the movie, which sparked the hashtag #RoseTicoDeservedBetter. In honor of this movement, Suotamo shared a sweet story about Tran and Star Wars Celebration.

“One of the best moments of 2019 was seeing the standing ovation that Kelly Marie Tran received from fans at Star Wars Celebration. She deserves applause every time she enters a room 👏,” he tweeted.

Currently, The Rise of Skywalker is up on Rotten Tomatoes with the second-worst critics score for a live-action Star Wars movie, earning a surprising 53%. However, the film is fairing better with moviegoers and currently has an 86% audience score. ComicBook.com’s own Patrick Cavanaugh called the movie “a mixed bag of delights and frustrations that largely succeeds” and gave it a 4 out of 5 rating.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters everywhere.