Star Wars Christmas Ornament Recalled Due to Mold

Star Wars fans have experienced an unfortunate start to their holiday season, as thousands of Christmas tree ornaments inspired by the franchise have been recalled. Sixteen complaints about mold growth caused Hallmark Keepsake to recall its figurine ornament of the popular villain Cad Bane. According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), Hallmark Keepsake recalled “about” 11,100 Cad Bane Star Wars ornaments on November 21st. The CPSC report states that the brown paint on the bounty hunter’s hat, jacket, and pants did not sufficiently dry before the product was packaged, “causing mold to grow on the exterior surface of the ornament, posing risk of respiratory issues to consumers due to mold exposure.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Luckily, customers who purchased the ornaments are eligible to receive a refund. Although no injuries have been reported, CPSC advised customers to immediately halt the use of the ornaments and to refrain from opening the box if they have not already done so. Star Wars fans who may have bought the ornament can seek a refund at their local Hallmark Gold Crown store or follow the return instructions online at www.hallmark.com to receive a postage-paid shipping label for a full refund in the form of the original payment. There is no requirement to present a purchase receipt to receive a refund.

The Cad Bane ornaments were sold at Hallmark Gold Crown stores nationwide and online at Hallmark.com from September 2024 through October 2024, selling for around $22 each. In addition to his brown outfit, the Cad Bane ornaments feature a green face and blue cuffs on the figurine’s arms. They were sold in a collectible and reusable white storage box with red accented sides.

The company commented on its recent recall in a statement posted to Hallmark.com. “Hallmark is committed to the quality and safety of its products,” the statement reads. “When a voluntary safety recall is announced, we work closely in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and we strongly encourage our customers to participate.”

Cad Bane first gained notoriety among fans thanks to his appearances in the animated spinoffs, Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: The Bad Batch where he was voiced by Corey Burton. The character would go on to appear in some Star Wars comics but in 2022 he finally made his live-action debut as Cad Bane popped up in multiple episodes of Disney+ show Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett.