Star Wars: Early Concept Art Reveals Very Different Look for Jon Favreau’s Solo Character

Jon Favreau has had a long and interesting career in Hollywood ranging from his Swingers days to becoming Happy Hogan and directing Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Lately, the actor/director has become synonymous with Star Wars after successfully serving as showrunner for the first season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian. However, the Disney+ series wasn’t Favreau’s first foray into the galaxy far, far away. Back in 2018, he also voiced Rio Durant in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Recently, Tyler Scarlet, a concept artist for ILM, shared an early image of Rio’s look for the film.

“This is an early pre-production concept of Rio Durant from Solo. We had a short brief that they wanted us to design a multi-armed ape-esque creature aka an octopus-monkey. Here is one of the designs I came up with! It was also featured in the Art of Solo art book. Design supervisor- @clyne_design,” Scarlet wrote.

The post was also shared by Phil Szostak, a Lucasfilm creative art manager, as well as Joonas Suotamo, who is best known for playing Chewbacca in recent films, including Solo.

I wonder if this version of Rio Durant would have been more difficult to disguise as a mud trooper? Interesting design concept! https://t.co/d94ep9uYsd — Joonas Suotamo (@JoonasSuotamo) February 5, 2020

“I wonder if this version of Rio Durant would have been more difficult to disguise as a mud trooper? Interesting design concept,” Suotamo noted.

While some Star Wars fans have campaigned for another Solo film with #MakeSolo2Happen, it’s unlikely the movie will get a sequel due to mediocre box office numbers. The movie earned $392,924,807 worldwide, which is respectable, but not great for a Star Wars film. For example, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is currently the lowest-rated live-action film of the franchise and it still managed to hit the $1 billion dollar mark. However, Favreau’s days with Star Wars are not done. The second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is expected to premiere in October.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is currently streaming on Netflix, and Star Wars: The Mandalorian is available to watch on Disney+.