Star Wars: Daisy Ridley Has the Best Response When Asked if She’s Returning as Rey Skywalker

It’s been over two years since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hit theatres, marking the end of the sequel trilogy that began in 2015. There are many huge stars in the trilogy ranging from Oscar Isaac to John Boyega, and one person who some folks still want to see make a return to the franchise is Daisy Ridley, who played Rey. At the end of The Rise of Skywalker, Rey took on the Skywalker name and got a lightsaber of her very own, which means she’s likely to have more adventures. In the past, Ridley has said “never say never” when asked about a possible return to Star Wars, and she shared similar sentiments today on the BAFTAs red carpet.

When asked if she misses being Rey and if she’ll make a return to Star Wars, Ridley thought carefully before replying with a sly smile, “I’ll always be Rey.” Then she added with a laugh, “soundbite!” You can check out the clip in the tweet below:

https://twitter.com/sw_holocron/status/1503057196036337669?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“I was like, ‘What am I supposed to do now?’” Ridley previously shared with Who What Wear when discussing the end of her time in the galaxy far, far away. “I guess it was sort of like grieving. These relationships and this amount of time had come to an end. It really felt like I was letting go of something emotionally,”

“When we wrapped [The Rise of Skywalker] I wept all day,” Ridley detailed to People Magazine. “I felt like I was going to pop a vein because I was crying so much… Obviously not to say that it was like grieving, but it was grieving something. I’ll always have it, and we’re all bonded by this incredible thing.”

“I think, for me, the beauty of Episode IX is it ends with such hope and such potential. I just feel like that was Rey’s perfect ending. The big battle was in Episodes VII, VIII, and IX,” Ridley shared with IGN. “I think really she’s probably running around the forest somewhere having a great time [following the events of The Rise of Skywalker].”

The Star Wars sequel films are currently available to stream on Disney+ along with the rest of the franchise.