Star Wars Actress Daisy Ridley Reveals J.J. Abrams Spoiled The Rise of Skywalker in Public, But Later Changed the Story

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is the final installment of the latest Star Wars trilogy, and it’s finally hitting theaters at the end of the year. Daisy Ridley, who is best known for playing Rey in the franchise, recently stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote her newest movie, Ophelia. During the interview, Fallon couldn’t help but ask about Star Wars, and Ridley shared the story of how she first heard about the plot. The actor met up with the film’s director, J.J. Abrams, who spilled all the secrets while in public.

“We were in a public, you know, cafe, and he fully told me the story start to finish,” Ridley shared. “And he was speaking at a normal volume, and I was like, ‘people can hear us.’” She added, “But regardless, the story changed. So, he told me the thing and then a few months later it changed.”

“Were you happy with the ending?,” Fallon asked.

“Yeah, it’s epic,” she answered. “It’s very exciting.” She shared, “I wept. I was an embarrassment. I can’t remember a thing. Because everybody had to do like a wrap speech, and John [Boyega] wrapped just before me and I was like, ‘oh, oh no…’ And then J.J. gave the mic to me and that’s all I can remember.”

It sounds like the new movie is going to be epic AND emotional! You can watch the full interview here.

In addition to Ridley, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

During the Episode IX panel at Star Wars Celebration this year, Abrams teased what fans can expect from the upcoming movie:

“The movie doesn’t pick up immediately after the last film,” he explained. “Some time has passed. This movie is an adventure the group goes on together. One of the great things about getting to work on the movie is the dynamic between all of the characters. They’re amazing together, and it’s something I’m excited for you all to see.”

What do you think will happen in the new Star Wars? Tell us in the comments!

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.