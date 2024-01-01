Star Wars Director Teases Rey Skywalker Sequel as Being Something "Very Special"

Star Wars fans were thrilled and shocked when it was announced at Star Wars Celebration that filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy was developing a new movie for the franchise that would see Daisy Ridley's Rey Skywalker returning to the franchise to develop a New Jedi Order, with Obaid-Chinoy offering few updates on the project since that announcement. Understandably, last year's writers' and actors' strikes impeded development on the project, and while substantial updates about that sequel have yet to be revealed, Obaid-Chinoy recently addressed the project, saying it would be "something very special." Neither the Rey Skywalker film nor any other announced Star Wars movie has a confirmed release date.

"I'm very thrilled about the project because I feel what we're about to create is something very special," Obaid-Chinoy shared with CNN. "And we're in 2024 now, and it's about time that we had a woman come forward to shape a story in a galaxy far, far away."

As far as movie teases go, this is one of the more obtuse comments about the upcoming adventure, but the fact that Obaid-Chinoy specifically has been so quiet about the status of the sequel is promising in that it seems she hasn't parted ways from Lucasfilm. In the decade since The Walt Disney Company acquired the studio, there have been a number of filmmakers who have joined and left the Star Wars franchise, so for Obaid-Chinoy to go nearly eight months without substantial updates on the film and to then confirm she's still working on it is at least a relief that the project hasn't hit unexpected roadblocks.

Star Ridley, on the other hand, has been a bit more vocal about the upcoming project, even if she is also keeping a tight lid on actual plot details.

"I know the storyline for one film. That's not to say that that's all it is, but that's what I was told about. And I imagine it will be the next film, I think," Ridley revealed to Collider back in November. "I mean, again, I don't know, post strikes and everything, how quickly everything will start up again. But yes, so far, I know the story of one film and I think people will be very excited."

She added, "I'm very excited. The story is really cool. I'm waiting to read a script because, obviously, I don't have any other updates. It's not what I expected, but I'm very excited."

Stay tuned for updates on Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's Star Wars film.

