Star Wars: Daisy Ridley Thinks It’s the Right Time to Leave After The Rise of Skywalker

Daisy Ridley, whose Rey leads the Star Wars sequel trilogy, says Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker “feels like the right time to say goodbye.” The conclusion to the nine-episode Skywalker Saga, directed by returning The Force Awakens filmmaker J.J. Abrams, Rise of Skywalker brings together Rey, Finn (John Boyega) and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) together as a team for the first time as they set out to defeat the reigning First Order — now commanded by Supreme Leader Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) — a battle that brings them into conflict with the somehow revived Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid), thought destroyed more than 30 years earlier.

“It feels strange when we’re in a group doing things and people ask us how it feels because then you’re like [as if in pain] Oh! And we genuinely all really do get along. So that’s sad,” Ridley told Variety. “But also, I think this story, from what we filmed, [screenwriter] Chris [Terrio] and J.J. have done such an amazing job at wrapping it up, it feels like the right time to say goodbye. So even though it’s sad, it feels right. But cut to Dec. 20 when we’re done, and I’m going to be like, ‘Take me back!’”

At CCXP in Brazil, where Ridley appeared alongside her trio co-stars and Abrams, Ridley said Rise of Skywalker is “a fitting ending for all of us.” For Abrams, bringing the 40-year saga to a close proved an emotional experience for the cast and crew.

“It’s an incredible thing to see what the people beside me, what these amazing actors have done in this film. It’s a very emotional story, it’s a huge, fun adventure, but it’s also very emotional,” Abrams said. “And it’s the end of this nine-chapter saga, and I just cannot wait for you to see not just what the cast, but the crew has done.”

Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come.

Starring Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, Kelly Marie Tran, Anthony Daniels, Keri Russell, Richard E. Grant, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Joonas Suotamo, Ian McDiarmid, Billy Dee Williams, Carrie Fisher, and Mark Hamill, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens December 20.