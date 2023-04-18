Star Wars: Damon Lindelof Calls New Movie Script "Labor of Love"

Last month, it was announced that Damon Lindelof had exited Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's Star Wars movie currently expected to release in 2025 and now, Lindelof is opening up about the situation, telling Variety that the project was a "true labor of love". In comments to the outlet at the premiere of his new Peacock series, Mrs. Davis, Lindelof had only kind words for Obaid-Chinoy, and said that he "can't wait" to see what the director delivers with the film.

"The movie is still happening, but unfortunately not with me," Lindelof said. "I wish them all the best of luck. Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is an incredible director, and I can't wait to see what she comes up with."

In March, it was announced that Lindelof had departed the Star Wars project along with Justin Britt-Gibson. Days later, it was announced that Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight would be taking a stab at the film's script.

Why did Damon Lindelof leave Star Wars?

Even before Lindelof's exit was made public, the Lost co-creator shed some doubt on his position with the film, saying it was "extremely" difficult working on such a popular franchise like Star Wars.

"I will just say, that for reasons that I can't get into on this Sunday morning, on this day, the degree of difficulty is extremely, extremely, extremely high. If it can't be great, it shouldn't exist," Lindelof admitted to /Film. "That's all I'll say, because I have the same association with it as you do, which is, it's the first movie I saw sitting in my dad's lap, four years old, May of '77. I think it's possible that sometimes when you hold something in such high reverence and esteem, you start to get in the kitchen and you just go, 'Maybe I shouldn't be cooking. Maybe I should just be eating.' We'll just leave it at that point."

What will the film be about?

Obaid-Chinoy's film will bring back Daisy Ridley's Rey. The film is just one of three Star Wars films currently in development and is the furthest along in the process and is currently eyeing a December 2025 release. The other two films are to be directed by Dave Filoni and James Mangold.

What do you think about Lindelof's comments? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.