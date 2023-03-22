Star Wars Movie Lands Peaky Blinders Creator After Damon Lindelof Exit

The production many insiders believe will be the first Star War films since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has landed its next writer. Days after it was revealed Watchmen showrunner Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson (Into the Badlands) departed the project, it's now being said Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight is taking a stab at the film's script. The project is still set to be directed by Ms. Marvel alumnus Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

The reporting comes from Variety, which says a name for the movie and potential plot details could be unveiled as soon as Star Wars Celebration next month. In addition to creating Netflix's wildly popular Peaky Blinders, some of Knight's other credits include Dirty Pretty Things, Eastern Promises, and Spencer.

Why did Damon Lindelof leave Star Wars?

Even before Lindelof's exit was made public, the Lost co-creator shed some doubt on his position with the film, saying it was "extremely" difficult working on such a popular franchise like Star Wars.

"I will just say, that for reasons that I can't get into on this Sunday morning, on this day, the degree of difficulty is extremely, extremely, extremely high. If it can't be great, it shouldn't exist," Lindelof admitted to /Film. "That's all I'll say, because I have the same association with it as you do, which is, it's the first movie I saw sitting in my dad's lap, four years old, May of '77. I think it's possible that sometimes when you hold something in such high reverence and esteem, you start to get in the kitchen and you just go, 'Maybe I shouldn't be cooking. Maybe I should just be eating.' We'll just leave it at that point."

