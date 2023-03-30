Star Wars: The Green Knight Director Reportedly Helmed Episode of Skeleton Crew

Many cool directors have worked on the various Star Wars shows for Disney+, and it looks like the upcoming Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is no exception. The series was created by Jon Watts, who is best known for directing the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Spider-Man trilogy. He's working alongside Christopher Ford, who wrote Spider-Man: Homecoming, Chaos Walking, and Robot & Frank. It was previously reported that the Oscar-winning directors of Everything Everywhere All At Once, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert AKA The Daniels, will be helming an episode of Skeleton Crew. A new report from One Take News claims that David Lowery, who is best known for helming A Ghost Story and The Green Knight, will also be directing an episode of the upcoming Star Wars show.

OTN reports that Lucasfilm declined to comment on Lowery's involvement with the show, but the site did initially report on The Daniels' involvement, which spells good news for fans excited about Lowery potentially joining the series. As for The Daniels, the duo recently defended their choice to join the galaxy far, far away after some online pushback from film fans.

"Don't worry. We aren't working on a whole series, we guest directed one episode," Kwan wrote on Instagram. "Jon Watts approached us to do an episode awhile ago. (Before EEAAO even came out). We love Jon, we love Star Wars, we love learning new tech, we love meeting new cast and crew, and we needed the days to keep our healthcare (!!!) so it was an easy yes. We shot it last year and had an incredible time working with the most talented cast and crew and I'm excited for you all to see it. Our next film will be an original daniels project so you can stop worrying (and stop bothering me about it)."

What Is Skeleton Crew About?

Skeleton Crew will follow a ragtag group of lost kids trying to find their way home. It will star Jude Law in a significant, but mysterious role.

"Jon Watts came to me, very much wanting to do a sort of Goonies in Star Wars," Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy exclusively told ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis at Star Wars Celebration last year. "Needless to say, I'm going to say yes. And so it's just evolved out of that kind of enthusiasm in wanting to tell stories in this space."

