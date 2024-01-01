Star Wars: Ezra Bridger Actor Weighs in on Future Return to the Franchise

After spending years in the fringes of the galaxy far, far away, Star Wars: Ahsoka brought back Ezra Bridger to join his former allies, leaving the door open for countless storytelling opportunities in the future. While we do know that Dave Filoni is developing a movie set during The New Republic, a Season 2 of Ahsoka is yet to be confirmed, though Bridger actor Eman Esfandi recently weighed in with his thoughts about his character's return, admitting that he's hopeful that this is merely the beginning of his time in the franchise. There is no release date confirmed for Filoni's New Republic film, which is set to unite the events of The Mandalorian, Star Wars: Ahsoka, Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, and Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.

"Including a potential Season 2 and the film, I think I'll be very involved. From everything I've learned about Star Wars and what's canon at the moment and the way Dave and everyone seems to be writing and moving forward, I think Ezra plays a very pivotal role, which is exciting," Esfandi shared with The Hollywood Reporter. "As a human, you're like, 'I get to act! I get to do the thing that I like. I'll have a job,' but story-wise, it feels correct. It feels like, 'Yeah, they should use him. He'd be a really good person to use for this or for that.'"

Despite his excitement and enthusiasm for the opportunity, the actor did admit that if there's no future for Bridger beyond Filoni's movie, he'd be fine with Bridger fading out of the spotlight.

"After [the announced movie and a potential Ahsoka Season 2], I actually don't know. I don't know if there's anywhere else Ezra could live across the universe," Esfandi confessed. "Maybe he sacrifices himself again in the movie, and then he is done for. I don't know. If I do a second season, I'll be happy. If we also do a movie, I'll be so happy, and I would never need more than that. I'm like Harrison Ford in that way where I don't need Ezra's story to just live forever. I'd rather his story be concluded in the most appropriate way for his character. So if it ends at the movie, I'll wash my hands and thank God and move on. I also don't know how I'd feel after doing a potential Season 2 and a movie. I don't know if I'll be like, 'I want to keep doing Ezra,' and if that's the case, then maybe I do. I just won't know yet until I get there. But for these next installments, I will have a very strong presence in those if they happen."

While last year's writers' and actors' strikes understandably impacted the entire industry, now that those strikes have been resolved, the coming months could see the future of Star Wars start to become clearer.

