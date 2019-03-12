‘Star Wars: Episode IX’: Leaked Toys Could Provide Clues About Kylo Ren’s Helmet

In Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Kylo Ren became so enraged by Supreme Leader Snoke’s comments that he shattered his helmet into countless pieces. Various reports have emerged about the villain’s appearance in Star Wars: Episode IX, with new clues emerging that could hint that the character sports an undamaged helmet in the film.

WARNING: Possible spoilers below for Star Wars: Episode IX

Images of a new set of Black Series figures from Hasbro were recently revealed which will be sold at the upcoming Disney attraction Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. The set included multiple First Order figures, featuring a potentially new look at Kylo Ren which might debut in Episode IX.

The look of the figure doesn’t quite match up with his appearance in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, but more closely matches up with leaked concept art from Episode IX. One Reddit user recreated poor quality leaked images to give fans a better idea of what the concept art imagines.

Previous reports have claimed that, rather than donning an all-new helmet, Kylo would be wearing a repaired version of the helmet he smashed, which would include a red bonding agent to hold the helmet together.

“Sources have said they saw Kylo Ren with the reforged mask on in various stages of dress, which also means we can’t yet say how often he wears the helmet, so if this news disappoints you, try to keep that in mind,” Making Star Wars reported. “To them it looked like the mask was pieced back together using some kind of red crystalline bonding material. The visual gave the mask ‘a very corrupted look.’ A little Kylo, a little Vader, and maybe even with a hint of Maul’s facial stylings.”

These conflicting reports raise more questions than offer answers, as one idea regarding the villain’s motivations in The Last Jedi and the destruction of his helmet was that it was his attempt to destroy his past. Snoke confronted Kylo about how he only wore a mask to replicate Darth Vader, leading to Kylo throwing a destructive tantrum.

Were Kylo to wear any helmet, whether it is a repaired version of what we saw him destroy or an all-new incarnation of the familiar helmet, it would show an embrace of his past and possibly a change of heart from what we saw him say to Rey about destroying one’s past in hopes of finding a new way forward.

Fans will get our answers when Star Wars: Episode IX lands in theaters on December 20th.

