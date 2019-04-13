Mark Hamill “Solves” Who Is Laughing in ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ Trailer

Fans have spent years theorizing about what could happen in the final entry in the Skywalker Saga, with audiences getting our first glimpse at Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker with yesterday’s all-new teaser. Various small details about the film have become public in anticipation of the film, with the teaser finally confirming some of our theories. Arguably the most surprising element of the teaser is that, in the final moments, a sinister laugh is heard that sounded reminiscent of Emperor Palpatine’s. While fans debated about who the nefarious chuckle belonged to, actor Mark Hamill chalked it up to being a crossover between the DC Comics and Star Wars universes.

Mystery of who’s laughing at the end of the trailer: SOLVED.#JediJoker pic.twitter.com/QUGmagYU2A — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 13, 2019

The actor shared an image of the Joker from Batman: The Animated Series, a character he voiced, wielding a lightsaber, adding the caption, “Mystery of who’s laughing at the end of the trailer: SOLVED.”

One of the reasons for the speculation about who the voice belonged to is that Luke Skywalker provides the narration of the teaser up to that point, igniting theories that the laugh could belong to a deranged Luke. However, actor Ian McDiarmid appeared on stage after the teaser debuted at Star Wars Celebration, confirming that the Emperor would play a role in the new film.

This wasn’t Hamill’s only response to the trailer, as his immediate reaction fueled the fires of speculation.

“It’s not #EpisodeIXFromHisNap or even my suggestion: #EpisodeIXABunchMoreStuffHappens- It’#EpisodeIXTheRiseOfSkywalker! It’s time for the 8 months of speculation to begin. Is that Skywalker KYLO? LEIA? ANAKIN? LUKE? A previously unknown SKYWALKER? Is REY a Skywalker? #CoolTitle,” Hamill wrote on Twitter about the title.

While the title and first footage from the film have officially been revealed, don’t expect Hamill to stop taunting his fans about the new film.

“I’m in that really calming lull after you make the movie and before it comes out where they don’t want you to say anything,” Hamill confessed during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “And I’m good at that. Like I say on my Twitter account, people are constantly saying, ‘When’s the trailer dropping? What’s the title?’ They wouldn’t tell me that. I play dumb, I say, ‘They made another Star Wars movie?’ No one tells me anything.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands in theaters on December 20th.

