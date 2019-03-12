‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ Star Oscar Isaac Calls the Film the “Culmination” of the Skywalker Saga

Star Wars: Episode IX has been confirmed as the end of the Skywalker Saga, yet with various unannounced films being developed by Lucasfilm, some fans can’t help but wonder if the Skywalker legacy could live on in spinoff films. According to star Oscar Isaac, the upcoming film will offer a “fulfilling” conclusion to the narrative that kicked off more than 40 years ago.

“It is the end of the entire Skywalker saga,” Isaac shared on the Today show. “Nine stories. This is the culmination of the entire thing. What [director] JJ [Abrams] has done, and the entire Lucasfilm team, is incredibly fulfilling. It’s also special for us because you get to learn a lot more things about these characters.”

Prior to 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, fans never had to specify the “Skywalker Saga” as the original trilogy, prequel trilogy, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens all chronicled the journey of members of the Skywalker family. While the end of the Skywalker Saga means we likely won’t see more stories featuring Kylo Ren, Luke, or Leia, we won’t rule out seeing non-Skywalker characters like Isaac’s Poe Dameron or John Boyega’s Finn in a different film.

While Rogue One didn’t focus on the Skywalkers, it did see appearances from Darth Vader and Leia Organa, with the film using CGI to recreate a young Carrie Fisher. With Fisher having passed away in 2016, Episode IX will use previously unseen footage of the actress to incorporate Leia into the narrative.

“We’ve thought about her so much,” Isaac shared in regards to Fisher’s influence on the film. “Her spirit is there [in the film]. Her daughter, Billie Lourd, came back to play a part. Her spirit was there with us and we’re missing her.”

The release of the film is slowly approaching, with next month’s Star Wars Celebration likely seeing the debut of the film’s first teaser. Isaac is currently keeping details on the film under wraps, but promised earlier this month that fans have a lot to look forward to.

“It was the most fun it’s been. There was just an energy and a looseness and excitement to the whole production,” Isaac shared with the Associated Press. “And knowing that this was the conclusion of not only our time there but the nine stories, these nine episodes of the Skywalker Saga, it’s incredible. And I think people are gonna be just blown away.”

Star Wars: Episode IX lands in theaters on December 20th.

