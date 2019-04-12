First Details Revealed About New ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Alien

During the Star Wars Celebration panel on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, director J.J. Abrams introduced the new alien prominently featured on a leaked poster for the film.

The new alien, which looks like a giant slug with a face and whiskers and is named Klaud, was seen in two photos shown during the panel. One photo showed Klaud on a jungle world, standing next to Snap Wexley (Greg Grunberg).

No other details were revealed of the new creature and it was not included in the trailer. However, it appeared in the leaked promotional image that surfaced last month.

Even though this is the last film of the Skywalker saga, The Rise of Skywalker promises to reveal much more than the latest alien creatures for fans to fall in love with. During the panel, Abrams revealed that Daisy Ridley’s Rey might be seen using new Force powers.

Ridley mentioned this first, which caused Abrams to sheepishly say he no longer loves the actress.

“I used to love Daisy. I thought she was awesome,” he joked. “I’ll say this, there are some extraordinary things that the character, and Daisy did, but I will say some of the stuff that was possible was [thanks to] the stunt coordinator…who was just amazing.”

Abrams then teased, “Anyways, yes, there are some other things, and you’ll see them soon.”

This appeared to be confirmation that what fans saw in the opening scene of the new trailer was a new Force ability. Rey was seen standing in front of a speeding TIE Fighter, one that looked very similar to Kylo Ren’s in The Last Jedi. As the vehicle moved towards her, she suddenly jumped over it and twisted in the sky to avoid it.

Episode IX hits theaters in December. The film will also star Adam Driver as Kylo Ren, John Boyega as Finn, Oscar Isaac as Poe Dameron, Domnhall Gleeson as General Hux and Kelly Marie Tran as Rose Tico. Billy Dee Williams is back to play Lando Calrissian for the first time since Return of the Jedi.

