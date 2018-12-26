John Boyega Comments on Claims He Confirmed ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ Time Jump

Star Wars fans are chomping at the bit for any information surrounding Star Wars: Episode IX, but it sounds like one of the newest morsels might need to be taken with a grain of salt.

John Boyega, who plays Finn in the sequel trilogy of films, was recently asked about his comment that Episode IX has a year-long time jump from the events of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. As Boyega revealed, he genuinely doesn’t remember even giving that interview, so he can’t confirm or deny what he said.

I don’t even remember having the interview 😂😂😂😂😂 🤷🏾‍♂️ I’m tired it’s been a long few months. //t.co/C0I2VG97Hr — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) December 24, 2018

Granted, nothing in Boyega’s tweet really counteracts the possibility of the time jump, but it sounds like some should not take the previous report as gospel just yet.

It’s pretty safe to say that Episode IX has a lot riding on it, between the fact that it wraps up “the Skywalker Saga” and the viewpoint that the film will serve as a “course correction” from the divisive (but very successful) The Last Jedi.

“The way they’ve been shooting it right now is looser than it’s been for the last two times,” Oscar Isaac, who co-stars in the franchise as Poe Dameron, said in a recent interview. “It does feel like a relief to get on set and feel like, ‘Oh, we can try things.’ It’s a testament to J.J. coming back and feeling confident. There’s less pressure for it to be right. We just want to make a good movie and have a really good time while doing it.”

“Often, you do feel like you’ve got to find your way to make something more alive, but this time, it’s been the opposite. There’s no need to smuggle anything in there.” Isaac continued. “Luckily, since I’m not directing it, producing it, or distributing it, I don’t have to worry so much about fan expectations. Also, not all fans have the same expectations … People had very strong feelings, but there wasn’t as much of an organized way to speak out about it. People that run blogs and websites need content. So it’s like, ‘There’s some content!’ Five people on Twitter. Hundreds. Whatever it is. Then you make it into a story.”

Star Wars: Episode IX premieres in theaters in December 2019.