Rumor: ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ Possibly Heading to These Familiar Locations

The Star Wars sequel trilogy has had the difficult task of finding a balance between delivering audiences new elements of the galaxy far, far away while also revisiting familiar faces and locations to help connect audiences to all nine episodes. Recent reports about filming locations for Episode IX might confirm that the film will head to locations that debuted in A New Hope and The Phantom Menace.

WARNING: Possible spoilers below for Episode IX

As reported by Star Wars News Net, Episode IX will be headed to the Cardington Airship Sheds in Bedfordshire, UK to film in the near future.

In both A New Hope and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, scenes were shot at this location to represent the Rebel base on Yavin IV. While this could confirm that the upcoming film, which begins shooting later this month, will make a return to the beginnings of the Rebellion, a variety of films have shot here, including the upcoming Dumbo and Mowgli, meaning the location could serve as a stand-in for a number of locations.

Another report is a little more vague about its connections to Star Wars has emerged, though anyone familiar with the franchise might be able to connect the dots.

The Italian iMoviez Magazine reveals a casting call for 800 extras in the Como area of Italy for an “American film of international importance.” The call is looking for extras of various ages, genders, and ethnicities, with a scheduled shooting window of late July through August.

This area was notably used as a substitute for Naboo in The Phantom Menace, with its architecture helping convey a number of royal locations.

Naboo’s last appearance was at the end of Return of the Jedi, with a CGI insert at the end of the film’s Special Edition release conveying the galaxy-wide celebration of the destruction of the Galactic Empire. The number of extras required for this reported film, in addition to a possible visit to Yavin IV, could hint at the systems being visited in the film’s finale, even if the locations don’t play a pivotal role in the film’s narrative.

In The Force Awakens, audiences visited a planet similar to that of Tatooine with Jakku, while D’Qar reminded audiences of Yavin IV. The Last Jedi, however, focused on all-new locations. With J.J. Abrams returning to direct, we won’t be surprised with either a return to previously visited locations or brief appearances of the iconic settings.

Episode IX lands in theaters on December 20, 2019.

