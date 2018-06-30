Star Wars: Mark Hamill Claims He Will Be the “Last to Know” About ‘Episode IX’ Appearance

Following the death of Luke Skywalker in The Last Jedi, fans have been wondering if Mark Hamill could somehow reprise his role in the upcoming Episode IX, which begins shooting next month. According to the actor himself, even he doesn’t know if he’ll appear in the film, though he may have merely been playing coy.

When asked by Collider if we could expect to see the character return, Hamill confirmed, “I don’t know. I’m the last to know. I like it that way. I like surprises, but when I know something, I’ll let you know.”

Given that the film begins shooting in the coming weeks, the actor would likely know if he had a significant role in the film, so it’s possible that his comment about enjoying surprises means he doesn’t want to spoil anything about the upcoming film. The brief appearance by Yoda was kept under wraps until the weeks before The Last Jedi actually hit theaters, which could mean an appearance by Luke would also be shrouded in secrecy.

Another interesting point regarding Luke’s appearance relates to the original vision for the final installment in this sequel trilogy as opposed to the series’ updated trajectory. Hamill himself has claimed that Carrie Fisher’s Leia Organa was meant to be the primary focus of Episode IX, yet her tragic and sudden passing at the end of 2016 obviously complicated that film’s theoretical narrative.

While there has yet to be any official confirmation about which veteran Star Wars actors will be returning for the film, a handful of different rumors have emerged.

One prevailing theory is that Billy Dee Williams will reprise his role as Lando Calrissian, with his absence from the trilogy thus far being the biggest indicator that he is primed for a return. Fans are still waiting on concrete information regarding Williams, with one clue being a convention at which Williams was appearing teasing fans on Twitter about the actor’s recently adopted training regimen. Fisher also underwent intense lifestyle changes ahead of her return to the saga.

More recently, a rumor emerged that Ewan McGregor could reprise his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi in some capacity, yet that report came from an unnamed and potentially unreliable source.

Episode IX lands in theaters on December 20, 2019.

