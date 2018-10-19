Star Wars: Mark Hamill Warns Not to Expect Details From Him About ‘Episode IX’

With Mark Hamill being one of the most active members of the Star Wars saga on social media, fans often look to his account for cryptic clues about what to expect from a new project. Star Wars: Episode IX is currently shooting, though the actor warned not to expect him to reveal any hints about the plot.

Hamill joked, “I mention keeping my Star Wars opinions to myself & what happens? It triggers an avalanche of questions about the next one! All can is yes, I’m in it. Other than that, just consider it: EPISODE NEIN COMMENT.”

Just because Hamill admitted that he won’t be revealing any important information, doesn’t mean he won’t intentionally taunt his fans.

Last month, Hamill took to Twitter to share, “The…(to be continued),” likely a joke about what the film’s potential title will be.

Following the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, one of the biggest questions was whether or not Hamill would return to reprise his role of Luke Skywalker in the culmination of the Skywalker Saga. When the production officially began on August 1st, Lucasfilm announced that Hamill would reprise his role, with the film also bringing back Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian. Additionally, it would use unseen footage of Carrie Fisher as Leia Organa to offer a more fulfilling conclusion to the character’s story.

The casting announcement was full of surprising revelations about what to expect in Episode IX, with Hamill’s return being one of them. Not only because Luke Skywalker seemingly became one with the force, but also because Hamill seemed disinterested in the project.

“I haven’t really thought about [Episode IX] because there’s such a sense of closure, Luke’s story is told. What more can I do?” Hamill shared with Games Radar earlier this year. “And you know, you have to start disconnecting from it emotionally. The main thing [that shocked me in The Force Awakens] was – Han Solo is killed! I’ll never get to work with Harrison again. Luke will never see Han again. That’s what struck me, that was the first break, we lost a member of the band.”

The organic conclusion of Luke’s journey helped solidify the actor’s interest in moving on.

“And then what happened with Luke [in The Last Jedi], I said ‘Okay, that’s the next link’ when I was still thinking I’ll come back as a Force ghost,” Hamill noted. “And then to lose Carrie in real life, I said ‘That’s it’. They say you can never go home again, and that for me was the real indication that it’s time to move on.”

Despite those previous claims about his disinterest, fans will see Hamill in Star Wars: Episode IX in December of 2019.

