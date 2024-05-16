PlayStation Reportedly Bringing Back PS2 Star Wars Game

The Star Wars franchise has gotten a massive number of video games over the years, and many of them have been re-released on modern platforms. There are still some notable exceptions, but it seems a 2002 Star Wars game will be coming back soon on PS4 and PS5. A now removed PlayStation Store listing for Star Wars: The Clone Wars was recently uncovered by the website PS Deals, and will apparently be arriving on June 11th. According to the listing, the game will feature some modern improvements, including rewind, quick save, up-rendering, and custom video filters.

A New PlayStation Plus Option?

Gematsu is speculating that The Clone Wars will be offered as part of the Classic Catalog for PlayStation Plus, but nothing has been confirmed at this time. For those unfamiliar with The Clone Wars, it was one of multiple games released following the theatrical debut of Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones. That same year also saw Star Wars: Bounty Hunter released, which is a game featuring Jango Fett. Bounty Hunter has been available on the PlayStation Store for a while now, but this would mark the first time that Star Wars: The Clone Wars has ever been made available for a second time.

As the game's name implies, Star Wars: The Clone Wars acts as something of a sequel to Attack of the Clones. The war between the Galactic Republic and the Separatists is now in full swing, and the missions mostly take place through vehicular combat. However, the game also features some third-person action, putting players in the role of three different Jedi heroes: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and Mace Windu.

Bringing Back the Prequel Era

Unfortunately, it seems that the PS4 and PS5 versions of The Clone Wars will only support two-player local multiplayer, as opposed to the four-player that was offered through the multi-tap for the original PS2 version. That's bound to be a bit of a bummer, as the game offers multiplayer modes such as deathmatch, king-of-the-hill, and more.

For fans of the Star Wars prequel era, this should be a fun addition to the PlayStation library! The game was mostly well-received when it first came out, and while it remains to be seen how well it actually holds up, it can be fun to revisit some of these older Star Wars games. The prequel era also hasn't gotten much focus in recent games, with titles like Jedi: Survivor and Star Wars Outlaws focusing on the original trilogy instead. For fans of that era in particular, Star Wars: The Clone Wars might be worth checking out when (or if) it does arrive on PlayStation!

Did you play this Star Wars game on PS2? Do you plan on checking it out next month? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!