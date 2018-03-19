‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ Will Go in “Unexpected” Directions

No one knows much of anything about the next film in the Star Wars saga; no one but J.J. Abrams, that is. But one star thinks the film will explore “unexpected” directions, much like the last film in the saga.

While speaking with RadioTimes, General Hux actor Domhnall Gleeson about the upcoming film, revealing he hopes his character continues on the comedic path in Star Wars: Episode IX.

“What was brilliant [about Star Wars: The Last Jedi] was that it was unexpected,” said Gleeson. “And I’ve got a feeling that what JJ does may also be unexpected. I wasn’t expecting [Hux’s comedy] to be the way it went in VIII, at all. It really surprised me. And I’d say rather than played for laughs, it was written for laughs. We did it with an eye on the comic elements of it.”

Of course, much like his co-star Daisy Ridley, Gleeson admitted that he has yet to anything from Abrams or Lucasfilm about the newest installment in the Star Wars saga.

“I’ve got no idea because I haven’t read a script,” Gleeson said. “I have no idea what direction he’ll take it in, or even if he’ll use me. So I’m hoping that if I’m in the next one, I’ll get to do [some more comedy].”

Despite being unaware of his involvement, Gleeson remains confident in Abrams’ abilities to end the sequel trilogy on a high note.

“Because JJ’s writing it, I know that if I’m in it I’ll get to do something exciting,” he said. “So that would be nice.”

Abrams himself called the experience of returning to the Star Wars galaxy “surreal,” admitting he had no intention of directing another installment until he got the call from Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy.

“I was terrified and luckily I was surrounded by incredible people and we had a lot of fun [on The Force Awakens], and being back for Episode IX is as surreal as it gets and really exciting,” Abrams said on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in February.

Abrams returned to the fold after director Colin Trevorrow was fired from the project, with Kennedy citing creative differences. Abrams was hesitant to come on board, but ultimately decided the opportunity was too big to pass up.

“I learned so much [on The Force Awakens] and I saw that this was a chance to sort of realize something that we hadn’t quite achieved – and part of that was it was simply the beginning of these new characters and their story,” Abrams said to Rolling Stone. “The opportunity to sort of take what we had learned, to take the feeling of who these characters are and what they are and give them a final chapter that felt in the spirit of what we begun? It was too delicious of an opportunity to pass up.”

Star Wars: Episode IX begins filming this summer and premieres in theaters on December 20, 2019.

