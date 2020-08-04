Star Wars: Ewok Movie Star Remembers Late Actor Wilford Brimley

(Photo: Lucasfilm)

This past weekend saw the passing of legendary character actor Wilford Brimley at the age of 85, resulting in fans looking back at his legacy and celebrating his many accomplishments. Despite the film being made for TV, Star Wars fans remembered Brimley's performance in Ewoks: Battle for Endor, where he starred as Noa, a man who lived on his own on the Forest Moon of Endor who encountered the young Cindel and became her protector. The actress who played Cindel, Aubree Miller, shared her sympathies over the actor's passing, though noted that she was so young while filming that she didn't recall specific encounters with the figure.

"I was saddened to hear the news of the passing of Wilford Brimley," the actress shared with FanthaTracks. "I was so young while filming that I do not have specific memories working with him. I do know it was always fun to be on set and I can only imagine it was his kindness that made it so enjoyable. I am sad for his family and they are in my prayers."

Following the conclusion of the original trilogy of Star Wars films in 1983, audiences were still hoping to get more adventures set in the galaxy far, far away, which led to the two TV movies, An Ewok Adventure: Caravan of Courage in 1984 and Battle for Endor in 1985. These weren't the first Star Wars TV specials, with the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special debuting in 1978, but what made the Ewok films different is that franchise creator George Lucas himself helped craft those two TV movies, despite not being directly involved with bringing them to life.

Caravan of Courage takes place between the events of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, depicting a family who became stranded on the Forest Moon of Endor. The family's two siblings are separated from their parents, with the Ewoks stepping in to help the family reunite and leave the moon.

Battle for Endor begins with the young Cindel abandoning her family as they are killed, with the Ewoks helping care for her until her path crosses with Noa, with the pair finding themselves stuck in the middle of a massive battle between the natives of the Forest Moon of Endor.

Given that these adventures were made as TV movies, the events of those journeys aren't officially canon, though last year's Season One of The Mandalorian saw our heroes riding blurgg creatures, who first debuted in those projects, marking for a fulfilling Easter egg to that forgotten corner of the galaxy far, far away.

