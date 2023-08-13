Ahsoka Recalls Anakin Skywalker's Teachings In New Star Wars Series Teaser

Ahsoka Tano remembers the words of her Jedi teacher, Anakin Skywalker, in a new teaser for Star Wars: Ahsoka on Disney+. The teaser sees Ahsoka squaring off against former Jedi Baylan Skoll (played by the late Ray Stevenson). Baylan tells Ahsoka how everyone in the Jedi Order knew of Anakin as a Jedi Knight, but fewer lived to see what he became. This dialogue plays over shots of Hayden Christensen as Anakin and his awakening as Darth Vader after his duel with Obi-Wan Kenobi on Mustafar. Ahsoka (in what looks like a separate scene) muses about she left Anakin and the Jedi Order by the end of the Clone Wars. Ahsoka was among those who saw what Anakin became, dueling with Darth Vader in an episode of the Star Wars Rebels animated series. Yet, Anakin's voice is heard sharing wisdom with his Jedi Padawan. Here's what he says:

"In this war, you face more than just droids. As your Master. It's my responsibility to prepare you. I won't always be there to look out for you. Don't be afraid. Trust your instincts. I know you can do this, Ahsoka."

How could Anakin return for the Ahsoka series?

These lines appear to be new, recorded by Christensen for the series. They seem likely to come from a flashback to Ahsoka and Anakin's time fighting during the Clone Wars.

Christensen previously appeared in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series in a similar role. Christensen once again donned Anakin's padawan garb to duel with Ewan MacGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi in a flashback to their time as master and apprentice.

Is Anakin in Ahsoka?

Despite reports that Christensen would reprise his role for Ahsoka, Dawson remained coy about the possibility during an interview with Total Film. "It's just been really cool that at this moment, I'm joining it, and he's been able to come back [in 2022's Obi-Wan Kenobi] and also get embraced by the Star Wars family in a way that I think is much deserved," Dawson said. "It's definitely one of those things that would be super cool if he was [in Ahsoka], but I'm just really grateful that we're in the same universe."

"It's pretty remarkable and exciting. We were teenagers, and then I saw him right immediately afterwards go into this universe. I never could have fathomed that I would have had any part of that, besides just being a fan of his, and being really proud of him."

Bringing Ahsoka Tano to live action

While Ahsoka appeared in episodes of The Mandalorian, which revealed she knows Anakin's son, Luke Skywalker. However, this series will be the first time she's been expected to carry a Star Wars universe story as its lead in live-action. At Star Wars Celebration, writer Dave Filoni, who helped create Ahsoka for Star Wars: The Clone Wars, said ensuring Ahsoka is relatable to viewers unfamiliar with the Star Wars animated series posed the biggest challenge.

"The biggest challenge was, there's a whole bunch of audience that know her, and a whole bunch that don't," Filoni said of the fan-favorite after Star Wars Celebration. "She has one foot in the Star Wars that a lot of people know because of her connection to Anakin, and yet she's all new and can go in her own direction, in her own way. I think that makes her an interesting bridge between what came before and what's really possible." He added of George Lucas' thoughts on the project, "It's almost like when you turn in a big paper at school," Filoni said with a laugh. "It's like, 'Here it is!'"

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, premiering in August on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.