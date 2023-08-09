Star Wars: Ahsoka Streaming Schedule Released

Lucasfilm is getting ready to release Ahsoka on Disney+ later this month, and fans of the Star Wars franchise are super excited to get another installment into the Galaxy far, far away. From everything we've seen in the trailers, Star Wars: Ahsoka will bring a bunch of Star Wars Rebels characters to live action, and it also teases a showdown with Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen). Not much else is known about Ahsoka other than what we've seen and what the people involved in the series have said in the press. Ahsoka will have a two-episode premiere on Disney+, but the streaming service has finally revealed the release schedule.

Star Wars: Ahsoka's Release Schedule

According to the official Star Wars social media accounts, Ahsoka will be released every Wednesday, starting with two episodes on August 23rd. The series will feature eight episodes and span seven weeks into October. You can check out the full schedule announcement below.

In two weeks, experience the two-episode series premiere of @AhsokaOfficial, a Star Wars Original series, streaming August 23 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/QKbUTM87sA — Star Wars (@starwars) August 9, 2023

Rosario Dawson Compares Star Wars: Ahsoka to Gandalf

Dawson had the chance to speak with Entertainment Weekly before the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike began, and she compared Ahsoka Tano to Gandalf from The Lord of the Rings. In the interview, Dawson compares how both characters transition from wearing white to gray in their respective appearances across various mediums, and it's kind of spot on.

"In the animation, you saw her go to the white, but what I loved is the idea that there was even another level to her," Dawson said. "Dave [FIloni] and I talked a lot about Gandalf the Gray and Gandalf the White – talking about that transition and how she's someone very capable and excellent and looked up to as a leader, but she still has levels of development to go."

What happens in Ahsoka?

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, premiering August 23rd on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

