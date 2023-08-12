Star Wars: Rosario Dawson Recaps Ahsoka's Story

Star Wars: Ahsoka star Rosario Dawson dropped a quick synopsis of her character ahead of the Disney+ series. On YouTube, the actress explained what Ahsoka Tano's been through to get to this point. The live-action Star Wars shows have leaned into the realm of the animated series a lot since Star Wars: The Mandalorian hit Disney+. Star Wars: Ahsoka is just the latest step in integrating all of that Clone Wars and Rebels goodness into the live-action realm. However, there are tons of fans that have never been through the adventures with Ahsoka and Anakin Skywalker.

You can expect a lot of these explainers to pop-up as Star Wars: Ahsoka draws nearer this month. A lot of people have been anticipating that the show will end up being a continuation of sorts for Star Wars Rebels. There are a ton of juicy threads that were left dangling at the conclusion of that story. More than any of the live-action entries on the docket for Lucasfilm, Star Wars: Ahsoka presents the best change to revisit the cast of the Ghost and see where they are now. (Yes, one member has already appeared pretty recently, but this Disney+ project feels like more of a reunion spiritually.)

Ahsoka Has A Long History In Animation

Ahsoka Tano has been around in animated Star Wars content for a long time now. The Force user actually has a history that stacks up to other fan-favorites in a lot of ways. Star Wars: Ahsoka's creative team had to balance those adventures versus viewers who would be coming to Disney+ without all that context. Dawson herself admitted that it's a delicate dance in a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter. She thinks people should go back and watch those animated shows because they're good, and they're going to come into play during this series.

"With Star Wars fans, there's folks who really just watch the films, but now and especially with The Mandalorian, more [and more] people are watching the live-action shows. And then there are people who watch the animated shows," Dawson told the outlet. "There's even a tier beyond that with all the books and fan fiction. So there's different levels to the Star Wars family, and it's always been very highly considered to make sure [everyone can watch it]."

How Will Ahsoka Step Into Live-Action?

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, premiering in August on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

