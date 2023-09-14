Star Wars Fans Are Loving Ahsoka's Marvel Connection

Ariana Greenblatt is having quite the year. The 16-year-old actor rose to fame this summer after receiving praise for playing Sasha in the hit film, Barbie. This week, Greenblatt made a surprise appearance in the fifth episode of Star Wars: Ahsoka as a young version of the titular character. Young Ahsoka Tano was originally voiced by Ashley Eckstein in Star Wars: Clone Wars and is now played by Rosario Dawson in live-action. The newest episode of Ahsoka marks the first time the character has been seen young in live-action, and it made fans realize Ahsoka was just a kid when she was fighting the war during her Jedi training. While many fans have taken to Twitter to praise Greenblatt's performance in the Star Wars series, others are pointing out the episode's major connection to Marvel...

In addition to playing young Ahsoka in Ahsoka, Greenblatt also played young Gamora in Avengers: Infinity War. Now, many fans are commenting on Greenblatt's similar roles in the two Disney franchises. You can check out some of the tweets about Greenblatt's performances below...