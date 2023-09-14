Star Wars Fans Are Loving Ahsoka's Marvel Connection
Young Gamora and Young Ahsoka are both played by Ariana Greenblatt.
Ariana Greenblatt is having quite the year. The 16-year-old actor rose to fame this summer after receiving praise for playing Sasha in the hit film, Barbie. This week, Greenblatt made a surprise appearance in the fifth episode of Star Wars: Ahsoka as a young version of the titular character. Young Ahsoka Tano was originally voiced by Ashley Eckstein in Star Wars: Clone Wars and is now played by Rosario Dawson in live-action. The newest episode of Ahsoka marks the first time the character has been seen young in live-action, and it made fans realize Ahsoka was just a kid when she was fighting the war during her Jedi training. While many fans have taken to Twitter to praise Greenblatt's performance in the Star Wars series, others are pointing out the episode's major connection to Marvel...
In addition to playing young Ahsoka in Ahsoka, Greenblatt also played young Gamora in Avengers: Infinity War. Now, many fans are commenting on Greenblatt's similar roles in the two Disney franchises. You can check out some of the tweets about Greenblatt's performances below...
Killing It
ariana greenblatt playing both young gamora AND ahsoka omg #Ahsoka #AhsokaSpoilers pic.twitter.com/P1SNQzD6qM— p (@gothicrichonne) September 13, 2023
"Her Time Is Now"
#AhsokaSpoilers— AF (@AFParker642) September 13, 2023
Can we just talk about how amazing @ArianaG is? To play younger versions of both Ahsoka and Gamora, who are both strong characters, so flawlessly speaks volumes of what Ariana can achieve. The sky is the limit and her time is now 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
Emotions Are High
Young Gamora playing Young Ahsoka I am OVERWHELMED PLS SEND HELP— Jesse (@Persephone4015) September 13, 2023
"Impressive Resume"
#ahsoka spoilers
ariana greenblatt really building up an impressive resume young ahsoka and young gamora star wars and marvel now that’s power pic.twitter.com/WDgZnqEC9O— Shan 卌♡ (@ShanLFTV) September 13, 2023
It's Clicking
How I feel reading about Ariana Greenblatt today.
"Oh, she played young Ahsoka. Awesome! And was in Barbie earlier this year, neat! What else she did?"
*sees she played Young Gamora in Avengers: Infinity War*
"Whoa, what?! I've seen her before?!"— SJWJamesBond Wants Nazis Banned ︽✵︽ Agent of GIRL (@mvbrat91) September 13, 2023
Two Queens
imagine playing both Young Gamora and Young Ahsoka pic.twitter.com/X0JmIXUdvc— best of ariana greenblatt (@bestofarigreen) September 13, 2023
"Adorable"
So Young Gamora and young Ahsoka were played by the Same little girl— Ginger (@Poppa_Ginger) September 13, 2023
That’s freaking Adorable
I love it
Magic Touch
Live-action Clone Wars is awesome, and it works so well because Hayden Christensen is getting a chance to shine alongside Ariana Greenblatt who plays young #Ahsoka – Everything she joins is a winner (she was in Barbie and played young Gamora in Avengers: Infinity War). pic.twitter.com/e1SK1UhtiM— Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) September 13, 2023
Good For Her
Ariana Greenblatt playing young Gamora and young Ahsoka I love that for her— ashley ✿ NIALL DAY (@samsskywalker) September 13, 2023
"Disney Icon"
So young Gamora is Young Ahsoka too? Does she know what kind of Disney icon she is right now? #Ahsoka pic.twitter.com/yKgGKJZRl2— TY TY NEV (@TyTyNEV) September 13, 2023
Were you surprised young Gamora and young Ahsoka were played by the same actor? Tell us in the comments!prev