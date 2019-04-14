Star Wars Fans React to First ‘The Mandalorian’ Teaser

After the first Star Wars: The Mandalorian teaser was shown at Star Wars Celebration Chicago on Sunday, fans could not contain their excitement for the first-ever live action series in the franchise. While the footage was not streamed online, fans in attendance had to share their thoughts online.

The teaser was shown publicly just a few days after Disney showed off the first footage during a Disney+ event on Thursday. The studio confirmed the series will be available for fans to watch at launch in November.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Disney showed a behind-the-scenes montage, footage of models being built and a full scene during the panel.

Jon Favreau is serving as showrunner on the series, with Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy as executive producer. The all-star cast includes Pedro Pascal, Giancarlo Esposito, Nick Nolte, Wener Herzog, Taika Waititi, Carl Weathers, Gina Carano and Emily Swallow.

“Since I wrote most of [The Mandalorian], I wrote it to fit within our volume, and in trying to keep the scale of it like the first Star Wars film, which was a relatively low-budget affair, even though the effects were spectacular,” Favreau recently told James Cameron at a Directors Guild of America event.

“They know that the tone of the first films really should be kind of adhered to. That’s what the fans like and you can’t really disrespect it, I guess is a nicer way of saying, ‘Can’t put too many jokes in,” Waititi, who also directed an episode, told Slash Film recently about working with Lucasfilm. “There’s a bit, definitely, my tone is in there, the dialogue and stuff like that.”

Practical Effects

Aside from the behind-the-scenes footage, Disney showed a brief scene of a model of the Mandalorian’s ship, the Razorcrest, being built.

I nerd out for behind the scenes shit like they just showed involving practical models for ships in #TheMandalorian! Yes yes yes. #StarWarsCelebration — John Maffeo 👉🏻 SWCC NOW! (@MaffManJones) April 14, 2019

Western Vibes

Amazed by #TheMandalorian first footage! That western vibes is soooo cool, and @PedroPascal1 seems to nailed it! Congrats @jonfavs for a dream came true! #StarWarsCelebration pic.twitter.com/hSE5jbAYdN — Mathieu Turi (@MathieuTURI) April 14, 2019

“Looks Sweet”

Dude #TheMandalorian looks sweet. I love the minatures used like the old movies. Gonna be a great show. The “Razorcrest” ship looks sweet. Gonna be such a good series! #StarWars pic.twitter.com/i6skynp1yf — Ethan (@NinjaPups) April 14, 2019

“Looks Amazing”

#TheMandalorian footage being kept off the livestream was not a great look, if only because fans will now get their first look from awkward fan recordings of the screen. Still, even this grainy stuff looks amazing…. https://t.co/tfQM2GsJnT — Joshua M. Patton (@JoshuaMPatton) April 14, 2019

Right Man for the Job

Seems like @Jon_Favreau is the right man for the job. #TheMandalorian — Roger Roger (@RoGazga) April 14, 2019

Carl Weathers Excitement

Legends Reference

The Razorcrest reminds me of Jasters Legacy – Jango’s ship before Slave 1 – I am BEYOND FUCKING HYPED #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/UaZBbfVc6y — sᴛᴜ ᴡʜɪᴛᴛᴇɴ (@Stu_FX) April 14, 2019

Incredible

That behind the scenes footage for #TheMandalorian was incredible. It’s great that miniatures are still being used in modern filmmaking, let alone for a Star Wars project. #StarWarsCelebration #SWCC — Sartaj Singh (@SartajGovindSin) April 14, 2019

Lack of Live Streaming

The footage was not live streamed for those outside the theater, which angered many.

What the heck is the point of having a panel for #TheMandalorian if we don’t get any footage from it pic.twitter.com/QTlqyW4rw0 — Jordan (@Bookercatch99) April 14, 2019

Standing Ovation