Star Wars Fans Are Bombing Every Tweet From the Official Account

The Star Wars fandom is more divided now than it has maybe ever been, which doesn’t exactly bode well for the reaction to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The movie is going to make an absolute ton of money, regardless of anyone’s feelings, but there are going to be some incredibly mixed reactions to the entire thing, no matter what happens. Of course, the discourse is only growing as we get closer to The Rise of Skywalker‘s release this weekend, and Twitter is already overflowing with people trolling the Star Wars account, asking the franchise to simply “Keep it.”

Just go take a look at any tweet about Rise of Skywalker that has come from the official Star Wars account. The replies are an absolute mess, regardless of whether you loved or hated Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Hundreds of replies to these tweets say things like “no” and “this isn’t Star Wars.” It’s honestly hard to figure out what point anyone is even trying to make. Are there sides to take in this situation, or people just yelling into the void of Twitter because they have nothing better to do?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Let’s take this tweet from Tuesday morning as an example. All it contains is a teaser video saying there are three days left until Rise of Skywalker arrives in theaters. That seems pretty innocent. But the replies are relentless anyway.

There are over 450 replies to this tweet at the time of this writing this article, and nearly all of them are some form of trolling the franchise. You’ll find at least a dozen before ever even reading something that says anything other than some form of “no thanks.” It’s a mess, to say the least.

No matter what happens, the release of Rise of Skywalker is going to set the Internet ablaze, and the divide between fans will likely grow wider. It’s going to be a tough weekend on Twitter, that’s for sure.

Are you looking forward to seeing Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker? Are you concerned about how it will bring an end to the Skywalker Saga? Let us know in the comments!

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on Friday.