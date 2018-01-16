Collect These ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Force Link Action Figure Exclusives From Hasbro

Hasbro and Entertainment Earth have revealed three new Star Wars: The Last Jedi 3 3/4″ action figure exclusives that are compatible with Hasbro‘s Force Link wearable technology!

If you’re unfamiliar, Force Link is an “interactive play system” that activates lights, phrases, and sounds from the Star Wars movies when used with compatible figures, accessories, vehicles and playsets. There are quite a few toys in the Force Link lineup already but, again, the figures featured below are exclusives that you won’t find in stores.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Flame Trooper 3 3/4-Inch Figure: “The Supreme Leader of the First Order deploys these fiery forces to burn villages to the ground. The forces are back with a Force Link sound chip and newly posed limbs, plus some other minor changes. Collectors will love adding to their armies, but with a twist – the figure has been redesigned to hold his terrible torch with both hands now!” The Flame Trooper figure is available to order here.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi C’ai Threnalli 3 3/4-Inch Figure: “A hero of the Resistance and Poe’s pilot pal, Threnalli is an alien pilot here to save the day. Complete with Force Link chip, removable helmet, and blaster pistol, he’s ready to face the First Order with bravery from his starfighter’s seat!” The Threnalli figure is available to order here.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Finn vs Phasma 3 3/4-Inch Figures: “Relive the face-off from the epic conclusion of The Last Jedi where Finn takes his riot baton and duels Captain Phasma with her deadly pole weapon! Each action figure is articulated and compatible with the Force Link band, sold separately. Bring the rematch of the movie home and relive the fight for yourself!” The Finn vs Phasma figure set is available to order here.

Keep in mind that you’ll need to get the Force Link gauntlet seperately in a starter set that includes a Kylo Ren figure in order to take advantage of the Force Link features in the figures above.

In addition to these exclusive Force Link figures, Hasbro recently unveiled some big additions to their Star Wars Black Series lineup. This includes DJ and Island Journey Rey, who were first previewed at NYCC back in October. The Captain Rex figure is also available to pre-order in standard Black Series packaging. It was previously available as a HASCON exclusive.

Hardcore collectors can also opt to go with the Star Wars The Black Series 6-Inch Action Figure Wave 15 Case which is available to pre-order now with shipment slated for January. The case includes the following individually packaged figures:

• 1x SW E7 FIRST ORDER STORMTROOPER

• 1x SW E7 CAPTAIN PHASMA

• 1x SW E5 BL LANDO CALRISSIAN

• 1x SW E6 BL ROYAL GUARD

• 1x SW E8 CAPTAIN POE DAMERON

• 1x SW E8 BL FOXTROT 1 BROWN

• 1x SW E8 BL BETA 3

• 1x SW CW BL CAPTAIN REX

