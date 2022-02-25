Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Experience All Depends on the Choices You Make

Walt Disney World has used the word “immersive” a lot over the years, but it has never meant quite as much as it does when used in reference to the new Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser experience. The two-day “cruise through the stars” puts you directly in the middle of Star Wars lore, allowing you to live and breathe the story the entire time you’re there. This immersion goes a little deeper than that, though. The choices you make on the ship, as well as the people you talk to, dictate your overall journey and story. No two people will have the same experience.

The Starcruiser exists in a snapshot of the Star Wars universe between Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. All of the characters aboard the ship are part of the story being told. How you interact with those characters matters. By simply talking to one of them and not another, you can wind up having a totally different experience than someone else in your own traveling party.

Videos by ComicBook.com

These characters interact with guests throughout the experience, remembering their names and previous conversations every time they meet. Building trust with one of them allows you to learn more about them, potentially latching you onto their story. For example, if you interact with the wandering musician Sandro (a new character for the experience), he may ask you for advice on his love life. A bond with the Captain could result in a secret mission to rescue Chewbacca from the First Order.

Everything you do — and don’t do — matters to your overall story. This carries over into the trip down to Batuu (Galaxy’s Edge) on the second day. You may be asked to participate in covert operations on the ground that can help or hurt your cause later in the story.

A few characters you’ll meet aboard the Halcyon

On the ship, you’ll use a Datapad (on your phone through the Play Disney Parks mobile app) to keep track of these conversations, message certain characters, and receive information based on the interactions you’ve had. These interactions can also get you into different parts of the ship, as your MagicBand will be able to unlock certain doors if a character grants you access.

A fully immersive experience is what Star Wars fans have always wanted, and the Galactic Starcruiser is most certainly that; but there is a downside to it. There is a lot happening on Halcyon throughout the two-day experience, all of it involving different characters and factions. Participating in certain storylines and events will keep you from others. For example, if you link up with someone from the First Order, you won’t be able to take part in a mission to break Chewie out of the brig. For as much money as the Starcruiser experience costs, guests will undoubtedly want to experience everything, but that’s impossible. The only way to truly experience every single part of the Starcruiser and its story is to return multiple times. That’s hardly an affordable option for the majority of us.

As great as the Starcruiser can be, you’ll need to leave your FOMO at the door. Experience what you can with the characters you meet and dive headfirst into the story. Don’t worry too much about what you’re not seeing.