David Corenswet Reveals Geeky Dream Role He’d Pass on a Superman Sequel To Play

David Corenswet should have a lengthy tenure as the DC Universe’s Man of Steel, but he’d consider stepping away from a Superman sequel if the galaxy far, far away came calling. While promoting Superman, Corenswet and his co-star Nicholas Hoult took a lie detector test for Vanity Fair. At one point, Hoult asked Corenswet if he would rather reprise Superman in DCU follow-ups or play a Jedi Knight in a Star Wars project. Perhaps surprisingly, Corenswet answered that he’d pick portraying a Jedi. The polygraph operator confirmed that the Superman actor was being truthful in his response. Corenswet then detailed a different Star Wars role he’d like to take on.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“In the end, as many things do, it came down to the money. I’m already under contract for a [Superman] sequel, but I’d be fresh negotiating for Star Wars,” Corenswet joked about his answer to Hoult’s question. “My dream role would be to play an X-wing pilot in a Star Wars film. A Jedi was my childhood dream, but now since I’m into aviation, sitting in an X-wing cockpit … first of all, great way to shoot a movie. You’re just sitting there. You don’t have to learn any choreography, you’re just [mimics flying an X-wing in space].”

Directed by James Gunn, Superman is the first theatrical release of the DCU, formally kicking off what DC Studios envisions as a 10-year plan for the future. The film was a critical and commercial success, grossing $125 million domestically during its opening weekend. No Superman follow-up has been officially announced at this juncture. Gunn has teased he’s writing something that isn’t necessarily a straightforward sequel. The next two DCU films are Supergirl and Clayface, both of which premiere next year.

After an extended absence from the big screen, the Star Wars franchise is gearing up for a return to theaters. Next summer sees the debut of The Mandalorian & Grogu, a continuation of the hit Disney+ series. Shawn Levy’s Star Wars: Starfighter, starring Ryan Gosling, is set to come out in May 2027. Starfighter will begin production later this year.

With a title like Starfighter, perhaps that could be an avenue for Corenswet to live out his X-wing pilot dream. While plot details are being kept under wraps, it stands reason to believe the film will feature some fighter pilots. Corenswet’s newfound level of popularity post-Superman wouldn’t be a hindrance to him joining the cast; in the past, Star Wars has reeled in famous faces for cameos (Daniel Craig as a stormtrooper in Star Wars: The Force Awakens being a notable example). Corenswet could easily come in for a couple of days to shoot some scenes as a Republic X-wing pilot. He might even have a path to a larger supporting role if he wanted, since there shouldn’t be a Superman sequel filming later this year.

Corenswet will have the freedom to choose his acting gigs between Superman appearances, but DC Studios would have something to say if the actor seriously considered leaving the franchise for another blockbuster (there’d almost definitely be a sequel raise in order to convince him to stay). Corenswet’s performance as Superman was widely cited as one of the film’s highlights, as many felt he perfectly conveyed the spirit of the character. It’s great to hear that he’s already under contract for a follow-up, and hopefully it doesn’t take too long for that to come to fruition. In the wake of Superman‘s success, DC Studios and Warner Bros. Discovery may want to strike when the iron is hot.