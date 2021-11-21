Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Shows Off Lightsaber Training

At the end of October, Star Wars fans were finally able to book their voyage on Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, the unique new Star Wars-themed hotel/experience at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Disney opened up reservations to the general public after nearly a month-long window of early bookings for pass holders, Vacation Club members, and other exclusive groups. At the time of the release, cabins and/or suites were still available for most two-day “trips” starting in April. The new hotel is a hot ticket item, and Disney continues to tease some of the exciting features. In fact, the official Twitter account for Walt Disney World shared an awesome peek at the hotel’s lightsaber training facility.

“FIRST LOOK: Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro gives a sneak peek of lightsaber Training in Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at #WaltDisneyWorld,” Disney wrote online. You can check out the video below:

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a unique Disney experience that takes place outside of Disney’s Hollywood Studios park at Walt Disney World. The two-night “voyage” is set on a starcruiser in the Star Wars universe and features interactions with various characters and personalities of the Star Wars universe. Visitors are encouraged to get into character and dress for the part, with several different storylines playing out over the course of the voyage depending on the visitor’s choices, as well as several planned activities designed to increase your immersion into the Star Wars universe. The experience also features a trip to the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge area of Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Prices for the experience range from $749 to $1,209 per night depending on the number of guests booked for the voyage. Other add-ons are also available, such as a dinner at the captain’s table on the ship. Unlike normal Disney vacations, guests can’t book a trip via the Internet. Instead, they’ll need to call (407) 939-5271 to book a trip. More information about vacation packages can be found at the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser website.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will open on March 1, 2022. Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is now open at Hollywood Studios.