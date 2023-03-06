Disney's Star Wars Ahsoka Tano and Rey Lightsaber Hilts Are On Sale Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Two new high-end lightsaber hilts inspired by the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge attraction at Walt Disney World and Disneyland and the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series are now available online via shopDisney. Ahsoka Tano and Rey Skywalker have joined the lineup complete with a sound effect feature and the ability to light up when paired with a blade, which is sold separately. They also come in pretty sweet display cases. You can grab a copy of the Ahsoka Tano hilt set here at shopDisney for $249.99 and the Rey hilt here for $159.99. Note that shipping is free with the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

The new hilts follow similar releases inspired by Darth Maul, Darth Sidious, Luke Skywalker, Darth Tyranus, Leia Organa, Luminara, and Plo Koon. Again, you can reserve them here at shopDisney while they last. Note that that a Bo-Katan doll and Women of the Galaxy collection also launched at shopDisney today. You can check out all of the details right here.

Star Wars Ahsoka Tano Lightsaber Hilt Features:

Includes two hilts and case

Ahsoka hilts inspired by Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Includes hilt case with hinged lid and lined interior

Fulcrum symbol on front of case

Push switch on hilt to activate Lightsaber noises and illuminate an attachable Lightsaber Blade green and blue, sold separately

Battery case in handle

Coordinates with our Lightsaber Clip, Lightsaber Blades, Lightsaber Sheath and Lightsaber Hilt Stand, each sold separately

Star Wars Rey Skywalker Lightsaber Hilt Features:

Includes hilt and case

Includes white hilt case with hinged lid and lined interior

Alliance Starbird symbol on front of case

Push switch on hilt to activate Lightsaber noises and illuminate yellow an attachable Lightsaber Blade, sold separately

Battery case in handle

Coordinates with our Lightsaber Clip, Lightsaber Blades, Lightsaber Sheath and Lightsaber Hilt Stand, each sold separately

On a related note, a new Luke Skywalker Force FX Elite Lightsaber will be released in May from Hasbro. Pre-orders are available here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth priced at $278.99.

A Luke Skywalker ligthsaber was previously released in the Black Series Force FX lineup, but the new Elite version features advanced LEDs, sounds, and more realistic deco. A switch and button on the hilt can be used to activate the effects, which include progressive ignition, battle clash effect, wall-cutting effect, blaster deflect, duel effect, and battle sequence mode.